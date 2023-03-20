VantagePoint Predicted Banking Meltdown Trends a Month in Advance Using Artificial Intelligence

Using their advanced predictive analysis technology, VantagePoint was able to identify patterns and anomalies in financial data that signaled impending market turbulence.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I. (www.vantagepointsoftware.com), is the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence (A.I.) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders.

This highly effective software, used by over 35,000 traders worldwide successfully predicted the current downtrend of the banking industry in advance by utilizing Artificial Intelligence.

VantagePoint's A.I. forecasts were spot on when it comes to the banks that were shuttered and stopped trading, as well as the banks still trading.

What will go down in the history books of the banking industry also represents a pivotal feat for this technology.

VantagePoint pinpointed the SVB Financial Group (SIVB) stock reversal over a month ago, as shown below in figure 1.

Furthermore, US Bancorp (USB) was also forecasted a month ago by VantagePoint's artificial intelligence, as displayed in figure 2.

VantagePoint Software's A.I. identifies global markets' hidden influencing factors and performs advanced forms of linear and non-linear pattern recognition using patented intermarket analysis.

The technology then employs a second patented process to generate predictive technical indicators capable of forecasting market changes up to 3 days in advance. Most other trading tools and technical indicators have failed to evolve and continue to only focus on past-price data prone to immense lag.

"Over forty years ago my father, Louis Mendelsohn, founded this company to help independent traders be competitive in the financial markets," said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI. "He knew a computer could analyze data better and faster than any human could. Today our software's artificial intelligence can forecast the market better than any human using big data and statistical probabilities."

To see how artificial intelligence can help traders trade smarter, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Florida, VantagePoint software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, Options, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%.

VantagePoint's patented artificial intelligence processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, giving traders insight into optimal times to make their trades. Founded over 40 years ago, Vantagepoint AI is a second-generation family-owned business that employs over 80 team members and has traders in more than 120 countries. The company is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community, regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center as well as other charities.

