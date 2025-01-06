VantagePoint Recognized by Kitces.com as Trusted Advanced Market Forecasting Tool for Financial Professionals

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I., a pioneer in artificial intelligence-driven market forecasting, is proud to announce inclusion by world-renowned Kitces.com as a recommended tool for financial advisors. This acknowledgment brings VantagePoint's cutting-edge new Enterprise-level market forecasting technology to the forefront for the financial advisory space, providing portfolio managers, researchers, and market analysts with innovative forecasts to make data-backed investment decisions.

VantagePoint's A.I. is now featured in the latest version of the Financial Advisor Technology Map and the Kitces Directory of FinTech Solutions for Financial Advisors. These inclusions signify the alignment between VantagePoint's advanced predictive technology and the needs of financial professionals seeking actionable insights in today's fast-evolving markets.

Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I., expressed his enthusiasm for this honor:

"We're recognized by Kitces because we're now ready to jump into the financial professional's space with both feet. While we've been helping retail investors since the 1970's and have been utilizing artificial intelligence since the early 90's, our software has now evolved enough to meet the rigorous demands of professional portfolio managers, researchers, and analysts. After decades of research, real market application and tens of millions of dollars of development, this recognition marks a pivotal moment in our mission to deliver A.I.-driven insights which can empower financial professionals to navigate markets with confidence."

Kitces and VantagePoint

Michael Kitces, a respected thought leader in the financial advisory industry, has built a platform reaching over 200,000 unique visitors monthly and serves more than 12,000 advisors through his Members Section. Known for his commitment to advancing the financial planning profession, Kitces' inclusion of VantagePoint emphasizes shared values of innovation, education, and empowering financial professionals with actionable tools.

Benefits for Portfolio Managers and Market Analysts

VantagePoint's recommendation via the Kitces.com lists now introduces financial professionals to Enterprise-level tools designed to transform their approach to portfolio management:

Proven Accuracy : VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes forecast changes in market trend direction with up to 87.4% proven accuracy, allowing advisors to anticipate market movements up to three days in advance.

: VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes forecast changes in market trend direction with up to 87.4% proven accuracy, allowing advisors to anticipate market movements up to three days in advance. Comprehensive Market Coverage: VantagePoint Enterprise dual-patented artificial intelligence delivers forecasts for Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs, equipping advisors with the insights needed to optimize portfolio performance.

About Vantagepoint A.I.

To experience the power of this artificial intelligence in action, financial professionals should visit https://www.vantagepointenterprise.com

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, FL, Vantagepoint A.I. has been at the forefront of artificial intelligence-based market forecasting since the 1990s. A second-generation, family-owned business, Vantagepoint A.I. is committed to innovation and community impact. The company actively supports local causes, including Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center, as well as national non-profit organizations, by regularly donating a portion of its revenue.

