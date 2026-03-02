Vantiq and SmartGate Forge Strategic Partnership to Bring Real-Time AI Orchestration to Leading Korean Enterprises

New Strategic Partnership Accelerates Real-Time AI Adoption Across Korea's Manufacturing, Healthcare, Smart City, and Logistics Sectors

SEOUL, South Korea, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq and SmartGate have announced a technological collaboration for AI-based real-time decision-making and operational automation through a strategic partnership.

Vantiq is a real-time intelligent AI orchestration platform that integrates Gen AI, edge computing, IoT, and existing legacy systems into one platform to detect and analyze events as they occur in real time and automatically orchestrates decision-making and responses. The company has proven deployments in various industries like smart cities, healthcare, transportation infrastructure, and disaster response in major markets such as Japan and the US.

Through this partnership, SmartGate will actively begin developing real-time AI applications tailored to various industrial environments by leveraging Vantiq's event-driven architecture and AI orchestration capabilities. The two companies will combine SmartGate's industry-specific IT construction and operational expertise with Vantiq's real-time intelligent AI orchestration technology to develop and expand industry-specific AI applications.

Kim Min-woo, CEO of SmartGate, stated, "Vantiq is an intelligent orchestration platform that immediately detects events occurring in real time and automatically coordinates operations and business workflows through AI-driven decisioning." Mr. Min-woo adds, "This partnership will be a turning point to elevate SmartGate's business competitiveness and will serve as an important cornerstone in providing differentiated real-time AI services to the market, combined with our industry expertise."

Kevin Lee, head of the Korean office of Vantiq, said, "We are proud to work with SmartGate to combine the technology and experience of both companies to provide practical value in the domestic industrial field." He further remarked, "This collaboration will go beyond a simple technological integration – it will be a catalyst for the widespread adoption of an intelligent AI orchestration model that integrates Gen AI and real-time event-driven architecture in the domestic market."

About SmartGate

SmartGate is an IT solution partner that maximizes customer value by integratively supporting network, security, and infrastructure operations. We aim to provide a safe and reliable IT environment that enables companies to achieve faster and better business outcomes. We offer services tailored to customer needs in various fields including network design, security solutions, Vantiq AI services, Siemens software, system integration, and backup.

About Vantiq

Built for governments and enterprises where failure is not an option, Vantiq is the leading provider of a real-time AI orchestration platform, powering distributed systems that must respond instantly, operate continuously, and scale to millions of users. Vantiq orchestrates Gen AI models, agents, data streams, workflows, devices, and humans in real time – at massive scale and with extreme reliability. Through deep strategic partnerships, Vantiq enables rapid creation of intelligent applications that safely and reliably automate the physical world. Learn more at www.vantiq.com.

