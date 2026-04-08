VAPORESSO and DOJO Light Up TPE 2026 with Innovation and Champion Spirit

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concluding with strong momentum across the vaping industry, the Total Product Expo (TPE 2026) saw VAPORESSO and DOJO (powered by VAPORESSO) deliver one of the event's most dynamic showcases. Highlighting the display were flagship devices such as the VAPORESSO's XROS PRO 2, ARMOUR ULTRA, ECO NANO PLUS, and LUXE X3, complemented by DOJO's PUREX 60K and SPHERE S 40K. This surge of booth engagement not only underscores VAPORESSO's market leadership but also marks a successful debut for DOJO's latest technological breakthroughs.

VAPORESSO & DOJO at Total Product Expo 2026

VAPORESSO's official collaboration with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) anchored the booth experience, blending 'Champion Spirit' with everyday ambition. Attendees engaged with co-branded visuals, interactive football challenges, and prize wheels, while sharing personal stories under the 'MOVE BEYOND ORDINARY' theme. Some spoke about navigating high-pressure moments, others about their journey to quit smoking, or stepping into new roles such as becoming a parent. These moments may seem ordinary, yet each represents an extraordinary step toward becoming a better version of oneself.

DOJO PUREX 60K, the world's first INSTA-JUICED™ vape, quickly became another focal point. Powered by a patented "0+16ml" structure, the device keeps e-liquid hermetically sealed away from the coil until activation, helping prevent oxidation for a consistently fresh flavor. An on-site blind flavor challenge drew crowds as attendees competed for prizes by identifying flavors, reinforcing DOJO's 'Extreme Freshness' advantage through firsthand product experience. Built in the United States and engineered to meet high international standards, PUREX 60K also delivers reliable performance and rigorous quality assurance.

More than a product showcase, VAPORESSO and DOJO's joint presence highlighted a deeper connection with customers, where innovation met real user experiences. This approach reinforces their growing position in the global market, advancing product standards while strengthening leadership in both technology and brand experience.

About VAPORESSO

Founded in 2015, VAPORESSO was founded on the belief that each action is an endeavor to achieve excellency. Our unwavering commitment to surpassing the ordinary has propelled us to become the leading vaping brand globally in the near future.

About DOJO

DOJO is dedicated to enhancing the vaping experience by crafting superior quality products, guided by the "Create & Share" philosophy. Existing for vapers, DOJO is driven by innovation, committed to high-end quality, and focused on a consumer-centered approach.

SOURCE VAPORESSO