VAPORESSO Kicks Off 8th Anniversary Celebrations, Marks Milestone of Innovation and Dreams Pursuing

News provided by

VAPORESSO

17 Aug, 2023, 14:00 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a leading brand in the vaping industry, is celebrating its 8th anniversary with a series of exciting online events and giveaways. Themed "Innovating Brilliance, Forging Dreams Beyond," the event is a token of appreciation for the loyal customers that have been part of the brand's journey.

Continue Reading
image
image

The 8th Anniversary celebration unfolds with two key events on the official website on August 18, and runs through September 18. Firstly, "Global Dream Encounter," an interactive event that offers an insight into how VAPORESSO is making a positive impact on its community through innovation and dreams. Young representatives from diverse fields have come forward to share their stories with VAPORESSO, offering their unique perspectives on innovation and dream pursing.

The second event, "Wishful Skies Draw," embodies the pursuit of beautiful aspirations. In the spirit of VAPORESSO's 8th anniversary, customers are invited to join the unique paper plane journey. After submitting their wishes through the game, users will be randomly assigned a paper airplane as the draw result, with each paper airplane representing different prizes. Users will immediately receive a notification of the winning result.

The initiative aims to gather the dreams of valued consumers and inspire them with the brand's future aspirations. The game administrator will update the wish map daily, showcasing the wish situations across all continents. The event's prizes include a MacBook Air, six pairs of AirPods, forty Summeresso Kits.

Alongside the website-based activities, VAPORESSO is also running e-commerce promotions and social media giveaways, with a special focus on the pre-sale of the new product, LUXE X PRO. The promotion includes a tier-based discount system ranging from 15% to 25% based on the order amount, double membership points for purchasing LUXE X PRO, and a chance to win the new LUXE X PRO through giveaways on social media platforms.

For more information about VAPORESSO's 8th anniversary celebrations, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/ .

About VAPORESSO

Established in 2015, VAPORESSO is committed to creating a smoke-free world and enhancing the quality of life for its users. Through continuous innovation, stringent quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO produces products that cater to all levels and styles of vapers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188160/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/4225836/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

SOURCE VAPORESSO

Also from this source

VAPORESSO lance les célébrations de son 8e anniversaire qui marque une étape importante en matière d'innovation et de poursuite des rêves

VAPORESSO inicia las celebraciones del 8° aniversario y marca un hito en innovación

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.