VAPORESSO Showcases Innovative Vaping Products at VAPITALY 2023, Highlighting the Game-changing VAPORESSO COSS

News provided by

VAPORESSO

29 May, 2023, 09:31 ET

VERONA, Italy, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a leading global vaping brand, presented its cutting-edge product lineup at the VAPITALY 2023 exhibition held at the Veronafiere Exhibition Center in Italy. Through its latest product lineup and the pre-launched new product, the VAPORESSO COSS, VAPORESSO demonstrates its dedication to producing cutting-edge vaping technology that meets the evolving needs of its customers.

Continue Reading

During the exhibition, VAPORESSO teased an exclusive preview of its cutting-edge new product the COSS. The VAPORESSO COSS is aptly named after its "Convenient Operating, Smart Supplying" concept. It took three years of dedicated research and development to bring it to fruition. This revolutionary product concept employs multiple disruptive technologies, making it the first-ever solution to address the core pain points of open-system, closed-system, and disposable vaping products. Expected to hit the market in June, the VAPORESSO COSS ushers in a new product category in the industry, offering the ultimate convenience in operation and intelligent supply.

The company has also showcased its highly popular XROS Series and LUXE X Series, along with other products such as the TARGET and GEN series, demonstrating its dedication to producing cutting-edge vaping technology that meets the evolving needs of its customers. Featuring VAPORESSO's COREX Heating Tech, SSS Leak Resistant Tech, and equipped VAPORESSO AXON CHIP, both the LUXE XR MAX and XROS 3 NANO have attracted significant attention during the exhibition.

The LUXE XR MAX is the latest addition to the LUXE X family, which uses an ultra-high-density battery cell for the first time, providing a smaller form factor and longer battery life than comparable 80W POD MOD devices, enhancing the Direct-To-Lung (DTL) vaping experience. A new member of the XROS family, the XROS 3 NANO features a sleek, trendy design and is available in multiple different colors to suit individual styles.

VAPORESSO's theme for this exhibition is "We Care, We Dare, We Share," showcasing the brand's strong commitment to innovation and product excellence, and dedication to redefining the boundaries of the vaping industry and providing users with unparalleled experiences.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

SOURCE VAPORESSO

Also from this source

Le plan d'innovation INNO SPOT de VAPORESSO sous le feu des projecteurs au salon Vaper Expo UK

El plan de innovación INNO SPOT de VAPORESSO, protagonista de Vaper Expo UK

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.