Varsity Spirit Announces Multiyear Partnership With Memphis Grizzlies

Founded in Memphis in 1974, Varsity Spirit has been the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic global phenomenon it is today. Created to reflect Varsity Spirit's highly athletic and energetic approach, Varsity Spirit Fashion incorporates cutting edge styles with innovative fabrics for more than a million athletes each year.

The Memphis Grizzlies arrived in 2001 and quickly established a passionate following in Grind City as the city's first major professional sports team. The Memphis Grizzlies play at FedExForum in the heart of downtown Memphis and belong to the NBA's Western Conference.

"We are proud to partner with the Memphis Grizzlies and to support such a beloved Memphis institution in the heart of the city," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "We believe in the power of a team's ability to build a stronger community that transcends the sport as the Memphis Grizzlies have done. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to create an even more exciting game day experience for Memphis fans."

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Varsity Spirit in bringing our Grizz Girls top of the line apparel and gear," said Tamara Moore, Director of Live Entertainment and Retail Marketing. "With deep roots in the Memphis community, Varsity Spirit shares our passion and commitment towards this city, and we are very excited to enter this partnership to enhance the fan experience in the years to come."

As the Official Outfitter of the Grizz Girls, the dance team of the Memphis Grizzlies, Varsity Spirit will collaborate with Grizzlies management to provide performance wear, practice wear, warm-ups and bags, as well as off-court apparel for official Grizzlies events and appearances. In addition, Varsity Spirit will host an annual school spirit night with performances from regional spirit teams.

