Varsity Spirit Founder and Chairman Jeff Webb Transitions to Focus on the Global Development Of Cheer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit and its Founder and Chairman, Jeff Webb, today announced that he will be shifting his primary focus to growing cheer globally through his role as President of the International Cheer Union. The ICU represents federations in 116 countries and is recognized by the International Olympic Committee as the sport's governing body. Through this move, Mr. Webb will forgo his full-time responsibilities as chairman of Varsity Spirit but will provide consultative services in addition to his work with the ICU. He will also focus on the recent launch of his political and public policy initiatives.

Mr. Webb transformed cheerleading and created a significant global enterprise that has positively impacted millions of young athletes every year. His leadership at Varsity Spirit created a dynamic company culture with an outstanding track record. In addition to his far-reaching impact in cheer, he brought Varsity Spirit, BSN SPORTS and Herff Jones together to form the Varsity Brands platform. Today, Varsity Brands serves as the extra-curricular "partner of choice" for thousands of schools across the country.

Mr. Webb stated, "What started out of my apartment in 1974 has grown beyond my wildest aspirations and I am proud of what has been accomplished by the entire Varsity Spirit team over all these years. We built a great company, and we have had an incredibly positive impact on so many young people in this country. I am grateful for the opportunity to have led the Varsity Spirit organization over the last 45 years."

Varsity Brands' CEO, Adam Blumenfeld, added, "Jeff Webb's contributions to cheerleading are remarkable. He created an international phenomenon that inspired participants worldwide and created a unique and enduring business. For all that have worked with him, he has been a passionate and committed leader and we are thankful for his vision, energy, and leadership, as are the countless young people that have been positively impacted by his life and career. I wish Jeff well in this next chapter as he champions cheer's global reach and attributes.

Mr. Blumenfeld concluded, "Jeff's legacy at Varsity Spirit will continue with Bill Seely, our President, and his incredibly capable leadership team. It's a perfect hand-off."

"Jeff Webb is undeniably a force of nature – one who drew us in and ignited a fire in us to be extraordinary," added Varsity Spirit President, Bill Seely. "He brought us together to build a culture that drove over 45 years of growth and, while it's clear the impact Jeff has had on the industry as a whole, it's impossible to put into words what he has meant to all of us. He instilled the valuable lesson that every person in our organization is important, every role critical to our customers' success, and that it takes more than one person to make it happen – it takes all of us constantly pursuing excellence to truly make a difference. In short, for Varsity Spirit team members, he created the foundation for our life's work helping young people reach their full potential. As the President of Varsity Spirit, I am committed to building on the foundation that Jeff has created -- a passionate, committed culture, tireless innovation and continuous improvement with the aim to compete – and succeed."

