VA's National Teleradiology Program Continues its Growth Trajectory with Deep Insights Unlocked by Foundations Data Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLevel, Inc., innovator of Foundations™, an enterprise-grade business analytics reporting and workflow platform, announces continued success supporting the dramatic growth of the Veterans Health Administration National Teleradiology Program (NTP). Launched in 2007, NTP has grown from providing seven Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities to over 125 medical centers throughout the country, with 24/7/365 diagnostic image interpretation provided by sub-specialty radiologists along with peer review and learning.

The VA NTP has developed a winning business model in the competitive teleradiology landscape by providing higher quality and efficient service. For the last ten years, Foundations™ has been providing the VA NTP with clinical, financial, and operational analytics that have enabled the VA NTP to optimize operational efficiency, eliminate waste, and improve patient care.

"HealthLevel is fortunate to have the opportunity to serve our Veterans through the NTP. Their success is our success", says Parag Paranjpe, CEO of HealthLevel. "The user-tailored capabilities of Foundations™ has enabled NTP leadership and staff to align around a single source-of-truth that provides predictive, real-time and historical insights into clinical, financial and operational performance."

Over the past ten years, NTP has interpreted over 6 million Veteran's diagnostic exams with over 6,000 registered users across 125 medical centers. NTP has been able to service three times as many Veterans annually from the time they have started using Foundations™. Operational efficiency has improved 44% since NTP began using Foundations™. It has helped NTP demonstrate leadership in Peer Review Improvement, a key performance indicator. American Veterans have been receiving far superior radiology care while cutting waste and putting taxpayer dollars to better use.

Foundations™ Radiology is a staff engagement and management solution that combines real-time clinical, financial, and operational data with historical information to enable radiology staff and leadership to discover and forecast ways to improve productivity and reduce costs. The user tailored analytics tool is designed to be easy to use so everyone can personalize their access to actionable insights.

About the VA National Teleradiology Program

The National Teleradiology Program provides 24/7 diagnostic radiology services to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities located in all Veterans Integrated Service Networks (VISNs), rendering final diagnostic interpretations on a wide variety of modalities including, computerized tomography scans (CTs), X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, and nuclear medicine imaging studies.

About HealthLevel, Inc.

Founded in 2010, privately held HealthLevel is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. Foundations™ from HealthLevel is the industry's first integrated real-time and multi-year correlation platform for clinical, operational, and financial data. Foundations™ provides an intuitive, configurable analytics platform for clinicians, administrators, and staff to monitor and improve their business performance.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Steve Schreiber

Director of Marketing

General Manager, Radiology Business

HealthLevel, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthLevel

Related Links

www.healthlevel.com

