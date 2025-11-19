Vascular Imaging Market worth US$4.54 billion by 2030 with 7.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Vascular Imaging Market, valued at US$3.03 billion in 2024, stood at US$3.19 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$4.54 billion by the end of the period. The increasing worldwide burden of cardiovascular illnesses, such as peripheral artery disease, coronary artery disease, and stroke, which is caused by lifestyle-related risk factors like smoking, obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, is the main factor driving the vascular imaging market.

Additionally, the integration of digital and cloud-based solutions for image management, government initiatives supporting early diagnosis, and the growing use of imaging in treatment planning and surgical navigation further accelerate market expansion. Key players in the vascular imaging market include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany), among others.

323 - Pages

By product, the global vascular imaging market is segmented into systems & consoles, accessories & consumables, and software & services. Systems and consoles account for the largest market share in the vascular imaging market because they serve as the core platforms for multiple imaging modalities, such as ultrasound, CT, MRI, and hybrid systems, enabling high-resolution, real-time visualization of vascular structures. Their ability to integrate advanced software, AI-based image analysis, and workflow optimization makes them indispensable for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialized clinics. Additionally, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and the increasing adoption of multi-modality imaging solutions drive continuous investment in these systems, fueling faster market growth compared to standalone probes or accessories.

By Application, the global vascular imaging market is divided into several segments: Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm, Vasculitis, Deep Vein thrombosis, Arteriovenous malformations and fistulas, and other applications. The vasculitis segment is expected to account for the highest growth rate in the vascular imaging market, driven by the increasing need for accurate and early detection of vascular inflammation. Technological advancements in PET-CT, MRI angiography, and high-resolution ultrasound are improving the diagnosis and monitoring of both small- and large-vessel vasculitis. Rising cases of autoimmune and inflammatory vascular diseases, greater clinical awareness, and the use of imaging biomarkers for treatment planning are further fueling demand. As personalized medicine advances, vascular imaging is becoming essential for guiding therapy and tracking disease progression, propelling this segment's rapid expansion.

By geography, The Asia Pacific vascular imaging market is expected to experience significant growth from 2025 to 2030. Key players in the market are concentrating on enhancing their manufacturing capabilities in the Asia Pacific region. The growing demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis, a large aging population, and an increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses are fueling the adoption of advanced imaging technologies. Additionally, supportive government initiatives and expanding access to healthcare services in emerging economies are further accelerating market growth in the region.

As of 2024, prominent players in the vascular imaging market are Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE HealthCare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), and FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan).

Siemens Healthineers (Germany):

Siemens Healthineers holds a strong position in the vascular imaging market through its innovative imaging systems, advanced visualization software, and AI-powered diagnostic tools that support precise assessment of vascular conditions. The company's portfolio includes cutting-edge technologies such as the SOMATOM CT scanners, MAGNETOM MRI systems, and the Artis angiography platform, all designed to deliver high-resolution vascular images with exceptional clarity. Siemens' AI-Rad Companion and syngo.via platforms enhance image reconstruction, automate vessel analysis, and provide 3D/4D visualization for improved diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency. Additionally, Siemens Healthineers' focus on digitalization, minimally invasive image-guided procedures, and integration with its teamplay cloud-based ecosystem enables data-driven decision-making and personalized vascular care, reinforcing its leadership in the global vascular imaging market.

GE Healthcare (US)

GE Healthcare plays a significant role in the vascular imaging market through its advanced portfolio of imaging systems, software, and AI-driven solutions designed to enhance vascular diagnosis and treatment planning. The company offers a wide range of technologies, including CT, MRI, and ultrasound systems—such as the Revolution CT, LOGIQ E10, and SIGNA MRI platforms—optimized for high-resolution vascular imaging and detailed visualization of blood vessels. GE HealthCare's Edison AI platform and advanced post-processing software enable automated vessel analysis, plaque characterization, and 3D/4D reconstruction, improving diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency. Furthermore, its focus on integrated, cloud-based solutions and precision imaging enables clinicians to manage cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases more effectively, reinforcing GE HealthCare's strong position in the global vascular imaging market.

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Philips Healthcare is a key player in the vascular imaging market, offering a comprehensive range of imaging systems and intelligent software solutions that enhance vascular diagnostics, treatment planning, and image-guided interventions. The company's portfolio includes advanced technologies such as the Philips Azurion image-guided therapy platform, the IntelliSpace Portal for 3D/4D image visualization and analysis, and high-resolution modalities like the Ingenia MRI and IQon Spectral CT systems. Leveraging AI and automation through its Precision Diagnosis ecosystem, Philips enables accurate vessel quantification, plaque assessment, and real-time visualization during minimally invasive procedures. Additionally, its emphasis on interoperability, workflow integration, and cloud-based data sharing through platforms like HealthSuite positions Philips as a leader in delivering efficient, patient-centered vascular imaging solutions.

