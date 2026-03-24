Vaulted Deep Named No. 3 Most Innovative Company in North America by Fast Company

Fast Company recognizes Vaulted Deep for creating subsurface infrastructure for hard-to-manage organic waste

HOUSTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaulted Deep has been named the No. 3 Most Innovative Company in North America on Fast Company's 2026 World's Most Innovative Companies list, recognizing its model of applying proven subsurface injection technology to create a new permanent disposal pathway for hard-to-manage organic waste.

Across the U.S., operators rely on land application, landfilling, and incineration to manage biosolids, paper sludge, agricultural residues, and other organic waste streams. These systems remain essential but are increasingly facing capacity constraints with evolving regulations and community concerns, creating demand for alternatives that protect local land, air, and water while permanently removing carbon from the atmosphere.

Vaulted is building infrastructure designed specifically for these types of waste, converting organic waste into slurry and injecting it into stable geologic formations thousands of feet underground using proven subsurface injection technology. The approach integrates with existing waste systems, providing a new reliable pathway for materials that can be difficult to manage through traditional methods.

"The waste industry has had to rely on the same limited disposal options for decades," said Julia Reichelstein, CEO and co-founder of Vaulted Deep. "Those systems are under pressure, and, with our technology, Vaulted can expand the set of options available to manage this challenging waste stream."

The company finances its infrastructure through tipping fees and carbon removal credits. Carbon markets help fund new disposal capacity and support competitive pricing for waste customers.

In 2025, Microsoft signed a long-term carbon offtake agreement with Vaulted Deep, one of the largest purchases of carbon removal to date. The company also launched a methane quantification initiative with Google and Isometric to improve measurement and transparency for organic waste emissions.

During the year, Vaulted Deep processed more than 90,000 tonnes of organic waste at its Great Plains facility and delivered more than 26,000 tonnes of permanent CO₂ removal following a major infrastructure expansion that tripled capacity at the site.

"This is a reflection of the hard work our team has put into building something genuinely new, and validation that the market is ready for a different approach," added Reichelstein.

Fast Company's annual list highlights companies introducing new approaches that reshape established industries. The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2026 is available at fastcompany.com.

About Vaulted Deep

Vaulted Deep builds and operates subsurface infrastructure for organic waste, creating a scalable alternative to land application, landfilling, and incineration. Using proven deep well injection technology, the company stores waste in stable geologic formations thousands of feet underground. It works with municipalities, industrial operators, and agricultural producers to expand disposal capacity for hard-to-manage waste streams. By placing the waste deep underground, Vaulted reduces potential impacts on local land, air, and water that can come with surface disposal, while permanently removing carbon. Its infrastructure is permitted, operating, and designed to scale. Learn more at vaulteddeep.com.

Media Contact: Brooke Kinney | [email protected]

SOURCE Vaulted Deep