Vaulted Deep Named to 2026 CNBC Disruptor 50 Amid Rapid Expansion of Waste Infrastructure

The waste management company is introducing the first new major disposal pathway for hard-to-manage organic waste in decades

HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaulted Deep, a waste management company building subsurface infrastructure for organic waste, has been named to CNBC's 2026 Disruptor 50 for introducing the first new disposal pathway for hard-to-manage organic waste in decades. The recognition comes as the company accelerates growth even further at its Great Plains Facility in Kansas, with managed waste tonnage growing nearly 200% year-over-year in Q1 2026 while also ranking among the largest deliverers of durable carbon removal globally.

The U.S. organic waste management industry, a market exceeding $100 billion annually, is under pressure. Landfill capacity is contracting, land application of biosolids faces mounting scrutiny over PFAS contamination and community opposition, and operators across every major waste category are looking for alternatives. Vaulted Deep was built to meet that demand.

Vaulted Deep has scaled quickly across its operating footprint and continues to expand as municipal and industrial customers seek disposal alternatives. The company has run its Great Plains facility in Kansas continuously since August 2023, establishing reliable, high-throughput operations required of critical waste infrastructure. Vaulted has attracted $48 million in total funding from investors including Prelude Ventures, Lowercarbon Capital, and Earthshot Ventures.

"The next generation of American waste infrastructure is being built deep underground," said Julia Reichelstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Vaulted. "The demand is already in front of us. Our job now is to build fast enough to meet it."

Looking ahead, Vaulted has permits filed for several new sites and is advancing expansion across California and Colorado, moving from an established multi-state operating base toward a national infrastructure footprint. The company continues to grow its pipeline of waste disposal contracts, with new municipal, industrial, and corporate partnerships expected to come online this year.

About Vaulted Deep

Vaulted Deep builds and operates subsurface infrastructure for organic waste, creating a scalable alternative to land application, landfilling, and incineration. Using proven deep well injection technology, the company stores waste in stable geologic formations thousands of feet underground. It works with municipalities, industrial operators, and agricultural producers to expand disposal capacity for hard-to-manage waste streams. By placing the waste deep underground, Vaulted reduces potential impacts on local land, air, and water that can come with surface disposal, while permanently removing carbon. Its infrastructure is permitted, operating, and designed to scale. Learn more at vaulteddeep.com.

Media Contact: Brooke Kinney | [email protected]

SOURCE Vaulted Deep