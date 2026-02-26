Vector Solutions Expands Law Enforcement Training Access Through Integration With Frontline Training Tracker

New integration delivers Vector's IADLEST-certified law enforcement courses directly into Training Tracker to streamline compliance and training management

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Solutions , the leading provider of unified agency readiness solutions to help train, prepare, and retain public safety professionals, today announced expanded access to its law enforcement training catalog through Frontline Public Safety's Training Tracker. This integration, stemming from Vector's acquisition of Frontline in April 2025, enables agencies to deliver, track, and report high-quality online training within a single system.

Law enforcement agencies using Training Tracker can now access Vector Solutions' comprehensive catalog of instructor-led online courses, created in partnership with industry experts and organizations like Calibre Press. The courses are designed to help agencies meet state-mandated annual training requirements, supplement in-person instruction, and support ongoing professional development for officers.

As training requirements continue to evolve, many agencies face growing pressure to document compliance, manage diverse training formats, and make efficient use of limited instructional time. Manual processes, disconnected systems, and reliance on in-house training materials create administrative burden while increasing the risk of gaps in documentation and reporting. By delivering Vector's law enforcement training content directly through Training Tracker, agencies can simplify training administration of all hire-to-retire training while maintaining alignment with state and national standards.

"Agencies shouldn't have to choose between operational efficiency and high-quality training," said Doug Kazensky, former police training sergeant, officer of 23+ years, and Senior Solutions Engineer at Vector Solutions. "This integration gives agencies access to trusted, standards-aligned training while allowing them to assign, track, and report on all training activities in one place."

Built With Industry Experts. Aligned to State Standards.

Vector Solutions' law enforcement course library includes more than 100 courses certified by International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST) under the National Certification Program (NCP) ™, which establishes a uniform national standard for police and corrections continuing education to ensure training quality that meets or exceeds state Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) requirements.

Course topics address both foundational and emerging challenges facing today's law enforcement officers, including human trafficking, interacting with special populations, and evolving public safety responsibilities. Content is regularly reviewed and updated to reflect changes in policy, standards, and real-world operational needs.

With Vector courses available through Frontline Training Tracker, agencies can:

Meet state-mandated training requirements using approved, standards-aligned content

Reinforce in-person and range training with online pre-work and follow-up

Centralize tracking of online, in-person, and field training in one system

Reduce administrative workload with faster assignment, tracking, and reporting

Whether used as pre-work ahead of in-person instruction or as follow-up to reinforce key concepts, online training helps agencies maximize the value of hands-on training time while improving consistency and documentation.

Vector Solutions is trusted by more than 10,000 public safety agencies nationwide to support training, compliance, and operational readiness. To learn more about Vector Solutions' law enforcement training courses and Training Tracker integration, click here .

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for LAW ENFORCEMENT

Vector Solutions for Law Enforcement is the leading Unified Agency Readiness Platform, helping departments, academies, and POST organizations streamline operations, align personnel, and achieve better outcomes with less time and effort. Our solutions include the Frontline Public Safety Suite and help agencies improve their readiness goals through industry-leading software to manage training, policy reviews and accreditation proof tracking, shift scheduling, fleet and equipment management, early intervention and professional standards management, performance management, and promoting a positive and transparent agency culture. With an IADLEST NCP-certified course library and purpose-built tools, we support more than 10,000 agencies and 2 million first responders. Learn more at vectorsolutions.com/law-enforcement .

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading AI-enabled Performance Platform Powering Safe, Compliant, and Efficient Operations for the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes operational and workforce readiness, training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, asset management, evaluation and performance management, and more. With more than 24,000 clients, Vector powers the outcomes that matter most—saving time, ensuring compliance, embedding knowledge, reducing downtime, and safeguarding lives. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com .

