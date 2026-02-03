Vector Solutions Introduces TargetSolutions Volunteer Edition to Expand Training Access for Volunteer Fire Departments

New streamlined, affordable training platform helps volunteer agencies meet standards, reduce risk and improve readiness

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to unique challenges facing volunteer fire departments, Vector Solutions , the leading provider of technology solutions to help train, prepare, and retain public safety professionals, today announced the launch of TargetSolutions Volunteer Edition – a scaled, more affordable version of its trusted TargetSolutions training and learning management platform designed specifically for volunteer agencies with 30 personnel or fewer.

Volunteer firefighters make up approximately 65% of the U.S. fire service, yet many volunteer departments face growing difficulty meeting staffing and training demands due to more rigorous limited resources. Time constraints, administrative burden, and tight budgets make it difficult to deliver consistent, documented training, despite increasing expectations around compliance and readiness. Inadequate or inconsistent training has been linked to increased injury risk, operational errors, and compliance challenges, making accessible, standards-aligned training a critical need for volunteer agencies.

To address these challenges, TargetSolutions Volunteer Edition removes common barriers to training by offering a simplified, affordable solution that's purpose-built for volunteer agencies without sacrificing quality, accountability, or standards alignment.

"Volunteer fire departments are asked to meet the same, if not more demanding, training requirements and readiness as larger agencies, often with far fewer resources," said Josh Grossman, General Manager of Public Sector at Vector Solutions. "TargetSolutions Volunteer Edition was built to simplify access to essential training while helping volunteer departments stay compliant, prepared, and operationally ready in a format that fits the realities of volunteer service."

Designed for Volunteers, Built for Excellence

Designed to meet the unique needs of volunteer agencies operating with limited time and tight budgets, TargetSolutions Volunteer Edition delivers essential firefighter training, tracking, and documentation without the complexity or cost of enterprise-level systems.

With this platform, departments can:

Deliver essential NFPA-aligned fire and safety training anytime, anywhere.

Track training progress and maintain accurate digital records for compliance and audits.

Simplify administration with intuitive tools and easy setup.

Budget confidently with predictable pricing and no per-user fees, setup costs, or maintenance charges.

"Training is foundational to firefighter safety, performance, and retention, especially in volunteer departments," said Robbi King, a 27-year veteran firefighter, former Chief Officer, and now Director, Public Sector Solutions Engineer at Vector Solutions. "This offering ensures volunteer departments can stay compliant and prepared without adding complexity or cost."

Exclusive Offer for IAFC VCOS Members

As part of its commitment to the volunteer fire service, Vector Solutions is offering members of the International Association of Fire Chiefs Volunteer and Combination Officers Section (IAFC VCOS) a 10% discount on TargetSolutions premier platform, along with waived setup fees for new customers.

Vector Solutions is also the ongoing sponsor of the annual IAFC VCOS Training Officer Award , underscoring its long-standing commitment to supporting volunteer and combination departments nationwide.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading AI-enabled Performance Platform Powering Safe, Compliant, and Efficient Operations for the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes operational and workforce readiness, training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, asset management, evaluation and performance management, and more. With more than 24,000 clients, Vector powers the outcomes that matter most—saving time, ensuring compliance, embedding knowledge, reducing downtime, and safeguarding lives. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com .

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for FIRE & EMS

Vector Solutions for Fire & EMS is the leading Unified Agency Readiness Platform helping fire and EMS agencies save time, streamline operations, improve performance, and achieve measurable outcomes. Our solutions help agencies improve their readiness goals through industry-leading training management systems, online training courses, live skill evaluations, policy management, truck checks and PPE/asset management, shift scheduling, critical incident and exposure tracking, academy automation, and auto-reporting to state standards and training systems. Trusted by more than 10,000 public safety agencies and 2 million first responders, Vector helps departments achieve operational excellence. Learn more at vectorsolutions.com/fire .

