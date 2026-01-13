Vector Solutions Marks Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month with Expanded Training and Education

Sixth year of training and education support reinforces long-term commitment to firefighter health

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month this January, Vector Solutions , the leading provider of technology solutions to help train, prepare, and retain public safety professionals, is reaffirming its long-standing commitment to firefighter health and safety through a series of educational initiatives designed to raise awareness, reduce risk, and support prevention efforts across the fire service.

Now in its sixth consecutive year, Vector's Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month initiative expands access to critical training, expert-led education, and new tools that help departments proactively address one of the most serious health threats facing firefighters today: cancer.

"Education and awareness are among the most powerful tools we have to reduce cancer risk in the fire service," said Todd LeDuc, retired fire chief and CEO of Life Scan Wellness . "Initiatives like this help firefighters understand the risks they face and take meaningful steps to protect themselves and their crews, today and over the long term."

Cancer remains the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service, with firefighters facing a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population, according to the CDC's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

Webinar Series: Education, Awareness, and Action

As part of its 2026 initiative, Vector Solutions is offering a three-part Firefighter Cancer Awareness webinar series focused on prevention, research, and operational best practices. For every webinar registration, Vector will donate $5 to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN), up to $3,000, helping extend direct support to firefighters and their families.

"The Firefighter Cancer Support Network exists to ensure that no firefighter faces cancer alone," said Lisa Raggio, CEO of FCSN. "Vector Solutions' continued commitment to education, prevention, and direct support makes a meaningful difference for firefighters and their families nationwide."

The webinar series, free of charge for fire service members during the month of January, includes:

Protecting Your Crew : The Top 25 Steps for Reducing Firefighter Cancer Risk (Hosted by Firefighter Nation)

: The Top 25 Steps for Reducing Firefighter Cancer Risk (Hosted by Firefighter Nation) Combating Occupational Cancer in the Fire Service : Research, Prevention, and Early Detection (Hosted by Vector Solutions)

: Research, Prevention, and Early Detection (Hosted by Vector Solutions) Enhancing PPE Safety : Inspection Strategies for Reducing Firefighter Cancer Risks (Hosted by Firefighter Nation)

Free Access to NFPA 1851 Firefighter Cancer Awareness Training

Throughout January, Vector Solutions is providing complimentary access to its NFPA 1851: Cancer-Related Risks of Firefighting course. The video-based training aligns with NFPA standards and includes interactive learning, real-life case studies, and prevention strategies designed to help firefighters better understand and reduce occupational cancer risks.

Firefighters face elevated risks for several cancers, including skin melanoma, prostate cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and testicular cancer, underscoring the importance of standards-aligned, ongoing education.

"Firefighter health and safety has always been core to Vector's mission," said Robbi King, a 27-year veteran firefighter, former Chief Officer, and now Director, PS Solutions Engineer at Vector Solutions. "By expanding access to standards-aligned training, supporting the National Firefighter Cancer Registry, and partnering with organizations like FCSN, we're helping departments turn awareness into action."

When firefighters register and provide ongoing work history information, the NFR can better study long-term cancer outcomes, helping inform future safety standards, improve health protections, and better understand cancer risk across the fire service.

To learn more about Vector Solutions' Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month initiatives or access free training resources, visit HERE .

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading AI-enabled Performance Platform Powering Safe, Compliant, and Efficient Operations for the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes operational and workforce readiness, training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, asset management, evaluation and performance management, and more. With more than 24,000 clients, Vector powers the outcomes that matter most—saving time, ensuring compliance, embedding knowledge, reducing downtime, and safeguarding lives. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com .

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for FIRE & EMS

Vector Solutions for Fire & EMS is the leading Unified Agency Readiness Platform helping fire and EMS agencies save time, streamline operations, improve performance, and achieve measurable outcomes. Our solutions help agencies improve their readiness goals through industry-leading training management systems, online training courses, live skill evaluations, policy management, truck checks and PPE/asset management, shift scheduling, critical incident and exposure tracking, academy automation, and auto-reporting to state standards and training systems. Trusted by more than 10,000 public safety agencies and 2 million first responders, Vector helps departments achieve operational excellence. Learn more at vectorsolutions.com/fire .

Media Contact

Kara Kothmann

(512) 771-6911

[email protected]

SOURCE Vector Solutions