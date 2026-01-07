Vector Solutions Launches AI Safety Training Recommendations, Turning Incident Data into Targeted Learning

New capability helps safety teams reduce repeat incidents, strengthening compliance and safety outcomes

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vector Solutions , a leading provider of safety, compliance, and workforce readiness solutions for critical industries, announced the launch of its AI Safety Training Recommendation Engine, a new integration that connects Vector EHS with the Vector Learning Management System (LMS) to automatically recommend corrective training the moment an incident is submitted. The capability addresses one of safety leaders' biggest challenges: identifying and assigning the right retraining quickly enough to prevent recurrence.

As part of Vector's Safety, Compliance, and Workforce Readiness Platform, the new feature analyzes incident type, root cause, injury details, behaviors, and contextual descriptions to identify the most relevant Vector courses for retraining. Courses with the highest relevance are assigned a "Vector Choice" designation, guiding investigators toward the most effective corrective training faster.

Investigators can assign these courses directly within the incident form. Once employees complete a course, completion results automatically display within the same record. This workflow creates a complete, end-to-end audit trail between incidents and retraining, without manual handoffs.

"When an incident occurs, safety teams need a clear, immediate next step," said Clare Epstein, General Manager of Commercial at Vector Solutions. "Our new AI Safety Training Recommendation Engine removes the guesswork by connecting incident findings directly to the training that helps prevent recurrence, enabling organizations to move quickly from investigation to action, and ultimately strengthen safety outcomes."

The AI Safety Training Recommendation Engine tackles long-standing challenges in incident management, including the difficulty of identifying relevant training opportunities, assigning courses across disconnected systems, and verifying whether training was completed and effective. With Vector Solutions' integrated workflow, safety teams gain:

Smarter corrective action : AI instantly surfaces the most relevant training based on incident details, eliminating manual searching across multiple courses or system switching.

: AI instantly surfaces the most relevant training based on incident details, eliminating manual searching across multiple courses or system switching. Stronger prevention: Each incident becomes an opportunity for targeted learning that helps organizations address root causes and reduce repeat events.

Each incident becomes an opportunity for targeted learning that helps organizations address root causes and reduce repeat events. End-to-end accountability: Training assignments and completions automatically link back to incident records, supporting audits and reporting.

Training assignments and completions automatically link back to incident records, supporting audits and reporting. Streamlined safety operations : Connecting Vectors' EHS and LMS platforms allows safety and training teams to operate within a single, unified workflow, reducing manual handoffs and training gaps.

: Connecting Vectors' EHS and LMS platforms allows safety and training teams to operate within a single, unified workflow, reducing manual handoffs and training gaps. Higher ROI: Customers using both Vector EHS and Convergence LMS unlock immediate cross-platform value, maximizing the impact of their safety program, and accelerating the ROI Vector customers have over their peers who don't use Vector products.

This launch continues Vector's commitment to strengthening the connection between its EHS and LMS platforms and leading online training courses, creating a closed-loop workflow that turns incident investigations into measurable prevention strategies.

Learn more about the AI Safety Training Recommendation Engine HERE .

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading AI-enabled performance platform powering safe, compliant, and efficient operations for the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes operational and workforce readiness, training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, asset management, evaluation and performance management, and more. With more than 24,000 clients, Vector powers the outcomes that matter most—saving time, ensuring compliance, embedding knowledge, reducing downtime, and safeguarding lives. For more information, visit vectorsolutions.com .

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for INDUSTRIAL

Vector Solutions for Industrial is the leading Safety, Compliance, and Workforce Readiness Platform for organizations in food and beverage, pulp and paper, chemical processing, facilities management, and manufacturing. By integrating workflows, reporting, and training, the Vector platform helps reduce recordable incidents, simplifies compliance, and delivers a safer, workforce-ready organization. Connecting training management, EHS oversight, compliance tracking, and performance tools into one solution, Vector helps streamline operations, save time, and drive measurable results. Serving thousands of clients, Vector empowers safer, more efficient workplaces. Learn more at vectorsolutions.com .

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for ARCHITECTURE, ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION (AEC)

Vector Solutions for AEC is the leading Safety, Compliance, and Workforce Readiness Platform, empowering architecture, engineering, and construction organizations to simplify compliance, keep professionals licensed, and drive better outcomes. With integrated workflows, reporting, and training, the platform reduces incidents, simplifies compliance, and delivers safer, workforce-ready teams. Our software unifies training, credential management, and environmental health and safety tools with an extensive library of accredited courses to keep professionals licensed and productive. Trusted by thousands of firms nationwide, Vector helps streamline workflows, meet regulatory requirements, and boost efficiency. Learn more at vectorsolutions.com .

