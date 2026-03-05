Vector Solutions Launches "Maximizing Your Education Experience" Microlearning Suite to Help Institutions Scale Student Success and Career Readiness

Co-developed with The University of Mississippi and Roanoke College, the microlearning solution delivers measurable student engagement and post-graduation outcomes

TAMPA, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, the leading higher education student success and institutional performance platform, announced the launch of Maximizing Your Education Experience, a microlearning suite designed to help higher education institutions strengthen student engagement, persistence, and career readiness at scale.

Colleges and universities are facing mounting pressure to demonstrate ROI, improve retention, and prepare graduates for a rapidly evolving workforce. At the same time, student-to-advisor ratios remain high, and academic advising and career services often operate in silos, leaving students to navigate systems on their own. Today's learners expect a more integrated, career-connected experience, but many institutions struggle to consistently deliver it across large student populations.

"A college degree continues to have tremendous value as a credential," said Rob Buelow, General Manager of Education at Vector Solutions. "But what differentiates future-ready graduates is less about where they go to college but how they engage with their educational experience. This solution gives institutions a scalable way to embed proven success strategies directly into the student journey, ensuring every student has access to the experiences that set them up for success in their careers and communities."

Built With Institutions

Developed in collaboration with campus leaders at The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and Roanoke College, the research-driven series delivers short, 1–3 minute actionable microlearning courses, equipping students with practical skills linked to long-term academic and professional success. Their institutional leaders contributed to ideation, scripting, real campus use cases, and pilot feedback to ensure authenticity and relevance.

"One of the persistent challenges in higher education is that students arrive on campus with tremendous opportunity in front of them, but without a clear roadmap for how to navigate it. When expectations, resources, and long-term goals aren't intentionally connected, engagement becomes inconsistent, and too many students miss opportunities that could meaningfully shape their academic and professional trajectory," said M. Cade Smith, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Community Engagement at The University of Mississippi.

"Preparing students to maximize their college experience is critical," said John "Jay" Ellison, PhD, Vice President for Student Success and the Roanoke Experience at Roanoke College. "By engaging students early, we can reduce summer melt, strengthen first-year retention, and help students begin their college journey with confidence and clarity."

A Whole-Student, Measurable Approach

The suite includes 11 cinematic, mobile-friendly microlearning courses covering topics that are proven to impact post-graduation outcomes but are challenging to institutionalize for all students. Topics span academic navigation, personal development, and career readiness — from exploring majors and using career services to networking and articulating strengths.

Institutions can deploy the solution campus-wide or to targeted cohorts, customize learning pathways, integrate campus resources, and track engagement and outcomes through dashboards and built-in surveys, without adding staff or redesigning curriculum.

Research consistently shows that students who actively engage in high-impact practices, such as building mentor relationships, participating in campus organizations, and pursuing career-aligned experiences, are more likely to persist, graduate, and achieve stronger post-graduation outcomes, regardless of institutional selectivity or ranking. By standardizing the quality and access to these engagement strategies, institutions gain a scalable way to improve outcomes across the student lifecycle — from recruitment strategies to student success to career readiness.

Vector Solutions will soon introduce a K–12 version of Maximizing Your Education Experience, bringing age-appropriate learning that helps younger students build the skills and habits to succeed in school and beyond. This comes at a critical moment when more high school students than ever are opting out of post-secondary education, yet often lack the durable and technical skills for success in the workplace.

To learn more about Maximizing Your Education Experience and how it can support your institution's student success strategy, visit https://info.vectorsolutions.com/ve-he-maximizing-your-education-microlearning-lp.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for HIGHER EDUCATION

Vector Solutions for Higher Education is the leading Student Success and Institutional Performance Platform, helping colleges and universities advance key institutional goals such as enrollment, student success, and career readiness. Building on more than 20 years of leadership in campus safety, well-being, and prevention training, Vector Solutions partners with over 2,000 of the nation's most recognized higher education institutions. Our evidence-based programs and powerful data insights address critical issues including substance misuse prevention; sexual assault and harassment prevention; belonging and campus climate; and student well-being. Each year, we equip over ten million students, faculty, and staff to thrive personally, academically, and professionally. Learn more at www.vectorsolutions.com/HE.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading AI-enabled Performance Platform Powering Safe, Compliant, and Efficient Operations for the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes operational and workforce readiness, training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, asset management, evaluation and performance management, and more. With more than 24,000 clients, Vector powers the outcomes that matter most—saving time, ensuring compliance, embedding knowledge, reducing downtime, and safeguarding lives. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Kara Kothmann

(512) 771-6911

[email protected]

SOURCE Vector Solutions