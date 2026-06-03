Vectra AI Delivers Unified Network Observability Across All Major Cloud Platforms to Stop Hybrid Threats Faster

New multi-cloud observability capabilities reinforce Vectra AI's position as the only platform providing unified visibility, signal, and control across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and hybrid environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, the cybersecurity AI leader in protecting modern networks from modern attacks, today announced expanded cloud network observability capabilities within the Vectra AI Platform across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The expanded capabilities advance Vectra AI's unified observability strategy across cloud network planes, cloud control planes, identities, and on-premises environments, helping organizations reduce visibility gaps, accelerate investigations, and stop modern hybrid attacks faster.

As organizations increasingly operate across multiple clouds, security teams are struggling to understand how attacks move across on-premises and cloud environments. While native cloud tools provide visibility into individual cloud services and configurations, they were not designed to deliver a unified view of cloud network activity or identity interactions and attacker behavior across cloud providers. As attackers move through the seams between identity, network, cloud, SaaS, and unmanaged infrastructure, security teams are forced to stitch together disconnected telemetry from multiple tools. According to Vectra AI's 2026 State of Threat Detection and Response Report, 69% of organizations use more than ten tools for detection and response, reinforcing the operational challenge of securing hybrid cloud environments with siloed security workflows.

"Running a multi-cloud environment without cloud network visibility is like running an airport without air traffic control. You may be able to see individual planes, but you can't understand how they are moving or interacting across the airspace. Security teams face the same challenge today. They can see individual cloud assets, identities, and alerts, but they often lack visibility into how attackers move between them across multiple clouds and hybrid environments," said Martin Roesch, Head of Cloud at Vectra AI. "Only Vectra AI delivers frictionless, modern network observability, signal, and control across on-premises environments, cloud control planes, and cloud network planes in a single view. That gives defenders the visibility and context they need to detect attacker behavior earlier, investigate with greater confidence, and respond faster across hybrid cloud environments."

Vectra AI's expanded cloud network observability capabilities reflect the evolution of the NDR market, helping security teams correlate activity across cloud, identity, and network domains to improve threat detection, investigation, and response. The expanded capabilities include:

Cloud network observability and threat detections across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI using cloud-native flow and DNS telemetry.

Unified visibility across control planes, cloud network planes, identities, and hybrid environments in a single view.

AI-assisted investigations and attack correlation that help SOC teams prioritize and respond to real threats faster.

Customers are already using Vectra AI to gain visibility across cloud environments, identify threats that move between cloud and identity systems, and accelerate investigations using cloud-native telemetry. Expanded cloud network observability and threat detection and response across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI further extends that visibility, helping security teams eliminate blind spots without deploying agents, packet mirroring infrastructure, or additional cloud security tools.

This announcement comes on the heels of Vectra AI being named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response (NDR). This is the second consecutive year Vectra AI was named a Leader in the report with this year's version positioning Vectra AI highest for its Ability to Execute. In addition, Gartner recently published the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Network Detection and Response Report, which recommends that cybersecurity leaders responsible for infrastructure security and deploying NDR for comprehensive threat detection and response should "require unified visibility across all cloud and hybrid environments with cloud-native telemetry and identity tracking as standard features."

To learn more about how Vectra AI protects modern enterprises from AI-powered attacks, visit www.vectra.ai/platform.

Download the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response here.

Download the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for NDR here.

Gartner Attribution:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response, Thomas Lintemuth, Charanpal Bhogal, Nahim Fazal, 18 May 2026.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Network Detection and Response, Thomas Lintemuth, Charanpal Bhogal, Nahim Fazal, 18 May 2026.

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About Vectra AI

Vectra AI is the cybersecurity AI leader in protecting modern networks from modern attacks. Vectra AI delivers organizations real-time visibility into their network, clear insight into which behaviors matter, and the ability to act before risk becomes impact. By connecting on-premises, multi-cloud, identity, SaaS, edge, and IoT/OT infrastructure, Vectra AI helps organizations reduce exposure, accelerate detection and response, and automate security operations with AI. With over a decade of AI and ML innovation and 39 patents, Vectra AI empowers security teams to stay ahead of emerging AI powered attacks, increase operational efficiency, and prove resilient in an increasingly complex, AI-driven world.

Vectra AI Media Contact:

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SOURCE Vectra AI