Vectra AI Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response

Vectra AI is recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, the cybersecurity AI leader in protecting modern networks from modern attacks, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response (NDR) for the second consecutive year. The 2026 report reflects an increasingly competitive and maturing NDR market, with Vectra AI positioned highest in Ability to Execute.

As enterprises accelerate the adoption of AI across their operations, the nature of cyber risk is changing just as quickly. From AI agent identity proliferation across hybrid networks to AI-driven vulnerability discovery with Claude Mythos, to account compromise and reconnaissance, AI is enabling attackers to establish command and control and move laterally across hybrid enterprises in a matter of minutes. In this environment, AI-driven post-compromise network detection and response becomes essential to modern defense models.

Vectra AI has long addressed this challenge by applying AI/ML to network data, analyzing how attackers behave across hybrid networks spanning on-premises, multi-cloud, SaaS, identity, edge, and IoT/OT infrastructure. This approach enables organizations to continuously observe hybrid environments, detect real attacks in real time, and give security teams control with a strong AI assistant for full triage and response actions.

"We're honored to be once again recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response," said Hitesh Sheth, CEO of Vectra AI. "Security teams have the nearly impossible task of protecting what never stops moving against attackers that never stop evolving at AI speed. Vectra AI was built to keep up with this motion, to observe what's moving on the network, signal what matters in the moment, and take control when it counts. That's been our vision for years, and we are pleased and humbled to get the recognition for executing it."

Vectra AI continues to deliver value to customers through advancements in AI, observability, and attack signal intelligence. This includes:

AI-driven threat detection and response: Identifying attacker behaviors, not just anomalies, to surface high-confidence threats, reduce alert fatigue, and enable automated response.

Identifying attacker behaviors, not just anomalies, to surface high-confidence threats, reduce alert fatigue, and enable automated response. Hybrid observability: Continuous visibility across IT, OT, cloud, SaaS, and identity environments without reliance on agents.

Continuous visibility across IT, OT, cloud, SaaS, and identity environments without reliance on agents. Attack signal intelligence: Correlating activity across domains to prioritize what matters and accelerate investigation and response.

Correlating activity across domains to prioritize what matters and accelerate investigation and response. Flexible deployment and integrations: Supporting real-world environments with seamless integration into existing security stacks.

According to Gartner, "Leaders are vendors with strong momentum in sales and mind share. They have track records of delivering well-integrated NDR products with advanced functionality, as well as a product strategy that aligns with the market trend for providing easy-to-use advanced features and making business investments for the future. Leaders have effective sales and distribution channels for their entire product portfolios, a well-diversified vertical and geographic strategy, and a vision for how NDR products are positioned within the context of organizations' wider security operations."

Download the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response here.

Download the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for NDR here.

Additional Resources

Report citation: 2026 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response, by Thomas Lintemuth, Charanpal Bhogal, Nahim Fazal, May 18, 2026.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Network Detection and Response, by Thomas Lintemuth, Charanpal Bhogal, Nahim Fazal, May 19, 2026.

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About Vectra AI

Vectra AI is the cybersecurity AI leader in protecting modern from modern attacks. Vectra AI delivers organizations real-time visibility into their network, clear insight into which behaviors matter, and the ability to act before risk becomes impact. By connecting on-premises, multi-cloud, identity, SaaS, edge, and IoT/OT infrastructure, Vectra AI helps organizations reduce exposure, accelerate detection and response, and automate security operations with AI. With over a decade of AI and ML innovation and 39 patents, Vectra AI empowers security teams to stay ahead of emerging AI powered attacks, increase operational efficiency, and prove resilient in an increasingly complex, AI-driven world.

Vectra AI Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Vectra AI