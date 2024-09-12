Vectra AI is the Only Vendor Named as the Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, Inc., the leader in AI-driven XDR (extended detection and response), today announced it has been recognized as the only Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response among eight other providers.

The rapidly evolving threat landscape and growing sophistication of attackers requires a more dynamic approach to network security. NDR solutions play a critical role in today's security stack by offering extensive network visibility and ongoing threat detection. Additionally, the growing convergence of NDR and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) is helping to unify detection and response capabilities across an organization's entire hybrid attack landscape.

Vectra NDR - part of the Vectra AI Platform – is the industry's most advanced AI-driven attack defense for identifying and stopping malicious tactics across hybrid network infrastructures. It delivers network threat visibility based on the environment customers have to meet evolving customer needs. Vectra NDR covers data center, cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP IaaS), and IoT/OT networks with complete threat visibility for north-south and east-west traffic and can be deployed on-premises, or in the cloud, providing security operations center (SOC) teams with actionable threat signal in a matter of hours. The Vectra AI Platform offers an NDR-centric approach to XDR, positioning network and identity as the first line of defense when it comes to modern hybrid attacks.

Vectra AI customer reviews include:

"Installing and configuring the production NDR Vectra was a smooth and efficient process. Right from the start, the support team demonstrated their expertise and professionalism, ensuring that every step was executed flawlessly. The clarity of the installation instructions and the user-friendly interface made it easy to follow along and set up the system." - IT Security and Risk Management in Healthcare and Biotech

"Vectra NDR excels in noise-free detection, superior visibility, seamless integration, ease of use, scalability, support and cost effectiveness." - Security and Risk Management in Manufacturing

"The platform does an excellent job of detecting lateral movement and suspected nefarious login activity, ensuring our network remains secure." - IT Security and Risk Management in Banking

The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. Vendors recognized as a Customers' Choice meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.

"Our top priority is providing customers with an Attack Signal Intelligence platform that offers best-in-class capabilities, is easy to use and provides a superior support experience," said Jeff Reed, chief product officer of Vectra AI. "As the only vendor with a Customers' Choice Distinction for NDR, this recognition, we feel, highlights our ongoing commitment to setting a new standard for threat detection and response and also reinforces our differentiators and our drive to deliver an integrated signal across our customers' hybrid environments, putting them in the best positions to stop today's most advanced hybrid cyberattacks. We're honored to receive this recognition and are grateful for the ongoing support and partnership we receive from our customers."

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response, 30 August 2024, By Peer Contributors.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vectra AI, Inc.

Vectra AI, Inc. is the leader in AI driven extended detection and response (XDR). The Vectra AI Platform delivers integrated signal across public cloud, SaaS, identity, and data center networks in a single platform. Vectra AI's patented Attack Signal Intelligence empowers security teams to rapidly detect, prioritize, investigate and stop the most advanced hybrid cyber-attacks. With 35 patents in AI-driven detection and the most vendor references in MITRE D3FEND, organizations worldwide rely on the Vectra AI Platform and MDR services to move at the speed and scale of hybrid attackers. For more information, visit www.vectra.ai.

