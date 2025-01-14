Vectra AI Launches Scholarship Program to Foster the Next Generation of Talent in AI and Cybersecurity

The Vectra AI Scholars Program will empower students to develop creative solutions that harness the power of AI to identify patterns of attacker behavior across the expanding hybrid attack surface

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI , Inc., the leader in AI-driven XDR (extended detection and response), today announced the launch of the Vectra AI Scholars Program , a scholarship opportunity for high school, undergraduate, and graduate students from around the world with innovative ideas on how to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance cybersecurity. This program is designed to inspire the next generation of AI and cybersecurity talent to explore cutting-edge approaches in identifying and neutralizing cyber threats. Winners will receive a cash award and mentorship from Vectra AI experts.

The rise of sophisticated threats coupled with the expanding hybrid attack surface has created an urgent need for skilled cybersecurity professionals. At the same time, the gap between the demand for cybersecurity professionals and the number of qualified people available continues to grow. This gap not only hinders organizations' ability to secure their systems but also leaves critical systems and data vulnerable. Emerging technologies like AI and machine learning have become crucial tools in this fight, but the expertise to develop and manage these technologies remains insufficient.

Scholarship programs like the Vectra AI Scholars Program aim to foster new talent and help close this gap by encouraging students to pursue cybersecurity careers and equipping them with the necessary skills. They also build a stronger, more diverse talent pool and help bridge the gap between academic education and the real-world demands of protecting an increasingly digital world.

"We believe the next generation of innovators will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of cybersecurity," says Hitesh Sheth, CEO and founder of Vectra AI. "This scholarship program is designed to inspire students from around the world to explore how AI can uncover patterns in attacker behavior and solve some of the most complex challenges in digital security. By investing in their creativity and ingenuity, we hope to empower young minds to push the boundaries of what's possible in the fight against threats."

The Vectra AI Scholars Program aims to encourage high school, undergraduate, and graduate students to develop creative solutions that harness the power of AI to identify patterns of attacker behavior across complex digital environments. As part of the submission process, applicants must submit an essay or research proposal that focuses on the intersection of AI/Machine Learning and cybersecurity.

Submissions will be judged on a variety of criteria including the potential impact of the idea on the cybersecurity industry, uniqueness of the idea/concept, and how viable it is in real-world applications. The top scholarship winner will receive a cash prize of $10,000 to support their education or further their research in AI and cybersecurity. Two runners-up will receive cash prizes of $5,000 each. All three winners will also be mentored by Vectra AI experts who are aligned with the winner's area of interest. These mentors will offer guidance around future internships, networking, career planning, and provide continued research and insight into how the ideas can be brought to life in real-world scenarios.

Eligibility

This scholarship is available to students who are currently enrolled in high school, undergraduate, or graduate programs, and reside in the following eligible countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom, and United States. Applicants should also have a passion for AI and cybersecurity and demonstrate a strong interest in these areas through their project submissions.

Applications and additional information on submission requirements and judging criteria can be found at Vectra.ai/ai-scholars. The deadline for submission is March 31, 2025.

About Vectra AI, Inc.

Vectra AI, Inc. is the leader in AI driven extended detection and response (XDR). The Vectra AI Platform delivers integrated signal across public cloud, SaaS, identity, and data center networks in a single platform. Vectra AI's patented Attack Signal Intelligence empowers security teams to rapidly detect, prioritize, investigate and stop the most advanced hybrid cyber-attacks. With 35 patents in AI-driven detection and the most vendor references in MITRE D3FEND, organizations worldwide rely on the Vectra AI Platform and MDR services to move at the speed and scale of hybrid attackers. For more information, visit www.vectra.ai.

