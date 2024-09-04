Vectra AI Named a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Network Detection and Response

Report recognizes Vectra AI for using advanced ML and AI to provide Signal clarity on attacker behaviors with high precision across hybrid network infrastructures

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, Inc ., the leader in AI-driven XDR (extended detection and response), today announced the company was named a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for Network Detection and Response (NDR). Vectra AI was recognized for its NDR solution, Vectra NDR , the industry's most advanced AI-driven attack defense for identifying and stopping malicious tactics across hybrid network infrastructures.

Network detection and response (NDR) solutions play a critical role in today's modern security stack. As organizations continue to expand their digital footprints, the complexity and volume of network traffic is increasing exponentially. Coupled with a rapidly evolving threat landscape and growing sophistication of attackers, this necessitates a more dynamic approach to network security. NDR solutions fill an important gap by providing comprehensive network visibility and continuous threat detection capabilities. Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are further enhancing NDR solutions' ability to detect and respond to advanced threats, strengthening organizations' network defenses. There's also been a growing convergence of NDR with Extended Detection and Response (XDR) with the goal of unifying detection and response capabilities across an organization's entire hybrid attack environment.

The GigaOm Radar report examined 29 leading NDR solutions, comparing offerings across three main categories: key features, emerging features and business criteria. The findings provide decision-makers with critical information to help inform purchasing decisions, ensuring organizations implement a solution that can address current security challenges along with future threats and technological advancements.

Vectra NDR - part of the Vectra AI Platform – delivers the network threat visibility customers need based on the environment customers have. Vectra NDR covers data center, cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP IaaS), and IoT/OT networks with complete threat visibility for north-south and east-west traffic and can be deployed on-premises, or in the cloud, providing SOC teams with actionable threat signal in a matter of hours. The Vectra AI Platform offers an NDR-centric approach to XDR, positioning network and identity as the first line of defense when it comes to modern hybrid attacks.

GigaOm rated Vectra AI as a five-star provider in several key features: intelligent anomaly detection, integrated flow data, metadata threat detection, automated response and regulatory compliance. Under the criteria for emerging features, Vectra AI also received five stars for custom data lake integration, core network integrations, generative/predictive AI, automated response playbook and managed NDR. Vectra AI had the highest average score in GigaOm's business criteria, receiving five stars in seven out of the eight categories, including interoperability, performance and support. GigaOm highlighted Vectra AI's strengths as an NDR solution, noting "It captures rich network metadata, employs AI-driven analytics for high-fidelity threat detection, covers over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, reduces alert noise by over 80%, and integrates with a wide range of security tools."

"The NDR market continues to evolve, and we are proud to see our expertise and innovation in the use of AI recognized in our leadership position. At a time when the hybrid attack surface is expanding and traditional tools are ill-equipped to identify legitimate attacks, it's not surprising to see that NDR and XDR are naturally converging," said Jeff Reed, chief product officer of Vectra AI. "Vectra's AI Platform started from NDR and extends to identity, SaaS, and public cloud to deliver the leading XDR platform. Unlike XDR solutions that evolved from endpoint detection and response (EDR), our agentless design identifies threats across network, identity, SaaS, and public cloud without impacting the performance or stability of users' production systems, allowing SOC teams to secure their environments without compromising on the performance and availability of their critical business systems."

Learn more about how Vectra AI is setting the new standard for extended detection and response (XDR) by visiting our blog and following along on LinkedIn and X .‍

About Vectra AI, Inc.

Vectra AI, Inc. is the leader in AI driven extended detection and response (XDR). The Vectra AI Platform delivers integrated signal across public cloud, SaaS, identity, and data center networks in a single platform. Vectra AI's patented Attack Signal Intelligence empowers security teams to rapidly detect, prioritize, investigate and stop the most advanced hybrid cyber-attacks. With 35 patents in AI-driven detection and the most vendor references in MITRE D3FEND, organizations worldwide rely on the Vectra AI Platform and MDR services to move at the speed and scale of hybrid attackers. For more information, visit www.vectra.ai.

Vectra AI Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Vectra AI