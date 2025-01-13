Veep Software Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in On-Demand Pay and Employee Engagement

Well-known Industry Veterans join the team as a part of the expansion plan

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ has launched Veep Software, an innovative on-demand pay solution that empowers employees by providing secure early access to their earnings, reducing financial stress, and fostering job satisfaction. By delivering solutions like Earned Wage Access (EWA), Veep offers a seamless, automated experience that connects employers, employees, and financial institutions, providing a leading solution for financial health and workplace satisfaction.

The Company has announced the addition of two well-known FinTech and EWA industry veterans, John Weinkowitz as Chief Operations Officer, and Charles Shepherd as Strategic Account Executive, whose leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and fostering innovation. Weinkowitz brings a background that includes significant executive roles in major financial technology and financial services firms, while Shepherd has over two decades of experience in executive sales, including major EWA companies. Both bring invaluable expertise to the company, and their vision is essential to advancing the mission of empowering employees through improved financial health. Together, they will ensure that Veep remains at the forefront of on-demand pay solutions, driving financial stability and enhancing job satisfaction.

According to Weinkowitz, "Veep's flexible deployment model sets it apart, allowing clients to maintain control over employee relationships and customize the level of service offered, all while safeguarding employee information." Shepherd adds, "Building strategic partnerships with payroll providers and financial institutions is key. Our extensive experience enables us to offer a cost-effective and secure way to tailor solutions that meet our clients' needs."

Veep offers employers the flexibility to tailor services to their specific business needs, all while retaining control over employee relationships. The platform connects effortlessly with payroll providers and financial institutions, making it scalable for organizations of any size. Committed to data privacy, Veep partners exclusively with trusted, regulated financial institutions. Furthermore, its White Label solution ensures seamless integration of EWA, preserving brand identity and enabling quick implementation with minimal IT involvement, all within one of the most advanced, cloud-native, and secure applications in the market.

Joe Lockwood, a Black Dragon Board Advisor to Veep, emphasized the significance of the leadership team: "Our mission centers on empowering employees through financial wellness, and the experience and vision of our leadership team are critical in making this a reality. Weinkowitz and Shepherd bring a wealth of knowledge and are key to driving innovation while delivering the best solutions to our clients."

Veep embodies Black Dragon Capital's vision of nurturing high-growth companies that create a positive social impact. With its flexible and cost-effective deployment options, Veep is designed for frontline and hourly workers, bringing improved ways to access and manage earnings without relying on costly apps. The platform prioritizes data privacy, partners with regulated financial institutions, and ensures that employee data is never sold. This commitment fosters better retention and creates a more equitable workplace.

