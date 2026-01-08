Veeva Announces Environmental Monitoring Solution to Modernize Quality Control in Manufacturing

Veeva's expanded manufacturing QC solutions to automate environmental sample collection and analysis

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a new environmental monitoring (EM) solution to advance quality control (QC) for manufacturing operations. Veeva Environmental Monitoring, a cloud-native application unified with Veeva LIMS, will enable laboratories and manufacturing facilities to schedule, collect, and analyze environmental samples to ensure compliance with GMP and internal sterility standards.

Part of Veeva Quality Cloud, Veeva Environmental Monitoring will seamlessly integrate with Veeva quality applications to eliminate data silos and paper-based processes that slow batch release. With unified QC, users can automatically initiate quality events in Veeva QMS, surface procedures from Veeva QualityDocs, and publish critical environmental monitoring data to Veeva Batch Release to optimize the batch release process.

"With Veeva Environmental Monitoring, we are further expanding on our long-term commitment to streamline and modernize quality and manufacturing," said Mike Jovanis, president, Veeva Quality Cloud. "By continuing to remove layers of legacy technology, we can enable a seamless process across quality control, micro labs, and batch release."

Veeva Environmental Monitoring is planned for availability December 2026. To learn more about Veeva's innovations for the manufacturing lab, visit veeva.com/LIMS.

