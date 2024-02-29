Veeva Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Fiscal Year 2024 Total Revenues of $2,363.7M, up 10% Year Over Year;

Q4 Total Revenues of $630.6M, up 12% Year Over Year

Fiscal Year 2024 Subscription Services Revenues of $1,901.6M, up 10% Year Over Year;

Q4 Subscription Services Revenues of $521.5M, up 13% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2024.

"The fourth quarter was a strong finish to an important year for Veeva," said CEO Peter Gassner. "Executing on our long-term industry cloud opportunity, we delivered the Veeva Compass Suite of data products, established the Clinical Platform, and progressed our new Commercial Cloud. These advances will fuel our growth and have a major impact on the industry for years to come."

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Results:

Revenues : Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $630.6 million , up from $563.4 million one year ago, an increase of 12% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the fourth quarter were $521.5 million , up from $460.2 million one year ago, an increase of 13% year over year.





: Total revenues for the fourth quarter were , up from one year ago, an increase of 12% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the fourth quarter were , up from one year ago, an increase of 13% year over year. Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income (1) : Fourth quarter operating income was $135.3 million , compared to $108.9 million one year ago, an increase of 24% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $239.1 million , compared to $209.4 million one year ago, an increase of 14% year over year.





: Fourth quarter operating income was , compared to one year ago, an increase of 24% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was , compared to one year ago, an increase of 14% year over year. Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income (1) : Fourth quarter net income was $147.4 million , compared to $188.5 million one year ago, a decrease of 22% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $226.3 million , compared to $186.3 million one year ago, an increase of 21% year over year.





: Fourth quarter net income was , compared to one year ago, a decrease of 22% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was , compared to one year ago, an increase of 21% year over year. Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share (1) : For the fourth quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $0.90 , compared to $1.16 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $1.38 , compared to $1.15 one year ago.





: For the fourth quarter, fully diluted net income per share was , compared to one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was , compared to one year ago. Customer Contracting Change: The previously announced customer contracting change that standardized termination for convenience (TFC) rights in our master subscription agreements went into effect on February 1, 2023 . This resulted in a change in the timing of revenue for certain customer contracts to which a TFC right was added and reduced revenues, operating income and non-GAAP operating income, and net income and non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter.

Fiscal Year 2024 Results:

Revenues : Total revenues for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 were $2,363.7 million , up from $2,155.1 million one year ago, an increase of 10% year over year. Subscription services revenues were $1,901.6 million , up from $1,733.0 million one year ago, an increase of 10% year over year.





: Total revenues for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 were , up from one year ago, an increase of 10% year over year. Subscription services revenues were , up from one year ago, an increase of 10% year over year. Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income (1) : Fiscal year 2024 operating income was $429.3 million , compared to $459.1 million one year ago, a decrease of 6% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2024 was $842.5 million , compared to $830.5 million one year ago, an increase of 1% year over year.





: Fiscal year 2024 operating income was , compared to one year ago, a decrease of 6% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2024 was , compared to one year ago, an increase of 1% year over year. Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income (1) : Fiscal year 2024 net income was $525.7 million , compared to $487.7 million one year ago, an increase of 8% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2024 was $791.0 million , compared to $695.6 million one year ago, an increase of 14% year over year.





: Fiscal year 2024 net income was , compared to one year ago, an increase of 8% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2024 was , compared to one year ago, an increase of 14% year over year. Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share (1) : For fiscal year 2024, fully diluted net income per share was $3.22 , compared to $3.00 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $4.84 , compared to $4.28 one year ago.





: For fiscal year 2024, fully diluted net income per share was , compared to one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was , compared to one year ago. Customer Contracting Change: The customer contracting change that standardized TFC rights in our master subscription agreements resulted in a change in the timing of revenue for certain customer contracts to which a TFC right was added and reduced revenues, operating income and non-GAAP operating income, and net income and non-GAAP net income in fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 .

"We ended the year with strong financial results, reflecting our increasing strategic partnership with the industry and continued focused execution," said CFO Brent Bowman. "Our innovation engine, proven operating model, and customer success focus continue to differentiate Veeva and drive our strong, profitable growth."

Recent Highlights:

Product Excellence and Customer Success Drive Industry Leadership – Progressing on its vision to become the most strategic partner to the life sciences industry, Veeva finished the year with 1,432 customers, up 44 from the year prior. Veeva R&D Solutions ended the year with 1,078 customers and Veeva Commercial Solutions ended the year with a total of 693 customers. (2)(3)





Progressing on its vision to become the most strategic partner to the life sciences industry, Veeva finished the year with 1,432 customers, up 44 from the year prior. Veeva R&D Solutions ended the year with 1,078 customers and Veeva Commercial Solutions ended the year with a total of 693 customers. Setting a New Standard with Veeva Clinical Platform – As the only company connecting clinical operations and clinical data management with 11 industry leading solutions today, the Veeva Clinical Platform is helping connect sponsors, research sites, and patients for more effective and efficient trials. Given its ability to help improve trial collaboration end-to-end, the industry is increasingly turning to Veeva as more than 500 customers now use at least one Veeva Vault Clinical solution. More than 85 customers have both a clinical operations and clinical data management product from Veeva.





As the only company connecting clinical operations and clinical data management with 11 industry leading solutions today, the Veeva Clinical Platform is helping connect sponsors, research sites, and patients for more effective and efficient trials. Given its ability to help improve trial collaboration end-to-end, the industry is increasingly turning to Veeva as more than 500 customers now use at least one Veeva Vault Clinical solution. More than 85 customers have both a clinical operations and clinical data management product from Veeva. Milestone Quarter for Veeva Data Cloud – In January, Veeva announced the availability of the complete Veeva Compass Suite of commercial data products, giving the industry a modern alternative to legacy data products. Compass uniquely supports the needs of today's medicines because it includes projected data for both retail products and complex in-office therapies. Veeva Link also saw major success in the quarter as the ninth top 20 biopharma selected Veeva Link for Key People for all therapeutic areas.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal first quarter ending April 30, 2024 as follows:

Total revenues between $640 and $643 million .





and . Non-GAAP operating income between $245 and $247 million (4) .





and . Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $1.42 and $1.43 (4).

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 as follows:

Total revenues between $2,725 and $2,740 million .





and . Non-GAAP operating income of about $1,070 million (4) .





. Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $6.16 (4).

Conference Call Information

Prepared remarks and an investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found on Veeva's investor relations website at ir.veeva.com . Veeva will host a Q&A conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT today, February 29, 2024, and a replay of the call will be available on Veeva's investor relations website.

What: Veeva Systems Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results Conference Call When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Online Registration: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I879596 Webcast: ir.veeva.com

(1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.

(2) The combined customer counts for Commercial Solutions and R&D Solutions exceed the total customer count in each year because some customers subscribe to products in both areas. Commercial Solutions consist of our Veeva Commercial Cloud, Veeva Data Cloud, and Veeva Claims solutions. R&D Solutions consist of our Veeva Development Cloud, Veeva RegulatoryOne, and Veeva QualityOne solutions.

(3) Customer count totals are presented net of customer attrition during the period.

(4) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2024 or fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes quotes from management and guidance provided as of February 29, 2024 about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including issues related to the performance, security, or privacy of our products, competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, events that impact the life sciences industry, general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, currency exchange fluctuations, changes in applicable laws and regulations, and impacts related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict), and issues that impact our ability to hire, retain, and adequately compensate talented employees. We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 38 and 39 in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2023, which you can find here . Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

January 31,

2024

January 31,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 703,487

$ 886,465 Short-term investments 3,324,269

2,216,163 Accounts receivable, net 852,172

703,055 Unbilled accounts receivable 36,365

82,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 86,918

81,456 Total current assets 5,003,211

3,969,313 Property and equipment, net 58,532

49,817 Deferred costs, net 23,916

31,825 Lease right-of-use assets 45,602

55,336 Goodwill 439,877

439,877 Intangible assets, net 63,017

82,476 Deferred income taxes 233,463

136,697 Other long-term assets 43,302

38,955 Total assets $ 5,910,920

$ 4,804,296







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 31,513

$ 41,678 Accrued compensation and benefits 43,433

44,282 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 32,980

35,306 Income tax payable 11,862

4,946 Deferred revenue 1,049,761

869,285 Lease liabilities 9,334

11,306 Total current liabilities 1,178,883

1,006,803 Deferred income taxes 2,052

1,492 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 46,441

49,670 Other long-term liabilities 38,720

30,079 Total liabilities 1,266,096

1,088,044 Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock(5) 2

2 Class B common stock(5) —

— Additional paid-in capital 1,915,002

1,532,627 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,637)

(31,129) Retained earnings 2,740,457

2,214,752 Total stockholders' equity 4,644,824

3,716,252 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,910,920

$ 4,804,296







(5)Class B common stock was converted to Class A common stock on October 15, 2023. We refer to our Class A common

stock as common stock.







VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

January 31,

Fiscal year ended

January 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Subscription services(6) $ 521,498

$ 460,152

$ 1,901,593

$ 1,733,002 Professional services and other(7) 109,120

103,237

462,080

422,058 Total revenues 630,618

563,389

2,363,673

2,155,060 Cost of revenues(8):













Cost of subscription services 77,398

68,913

290,577

257,635 Cost of professional services and other 96,530

95,401

386,714

351,770 Total cost of revenues 173,928

164,314

677,291

609,405 Gross profit 456,690

399,075

1,686,382

1,545,655 Operating expenses(8):













Research and development 163,565

142,538

629,031

520,278 Sales and marketing 99,203

89,049

381,472

348,691 General and administrative 58,658

58,565

246,545

217,595 Total operating expenses 321,426

290,152

1,257,048

1,086,564 Operating income 135,264

108,923

429,334

459,091 Other income, net 47,429

26,440

158,689

50,005 Income before income taxes 182,693

135,363

588,023

509,096 Income tax provision (benefit) 35,295

(53,170)

62,318

21,390 Net income $ 147,398

$ 188,533

$ 525,705

$ 487,706 Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.92

$ 1.20

$ 3.27

$ 3.14 Diluted $ 0.90

$ 1.16

$ 3.22

$ 3.00 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:













Basic 161,088

156,512

160,532

155,385 Diluted 164,071

162,104

163,486

162,437 Other comprehensive income:













Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments $ 28,135

$ 15,868

$ 22,035

$ (14,854) Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation loss (1,237)

(1,355)

(1,546)

(4,317) Comprehensive income $ 174,296

$ 203,046

$ 546,194

$ 468,535















(6) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas:













Veeva Commercial Solutions $ 261,882

$ 242,896

$ 995,803

$ 946,252 Veeva R&D Solutions 259,616

217,256

905,790

786,750 Total subscription services $ 521,498

$ 460,152

$ 1,901,593

$ 1,733,002















(7) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:













Veeva Commercial Solutions $ 45,899

$ 44,161

$ 185,981

$ 177,188 Veeva R&D Solutions 63,221

59,076

276,099

244,870 Total professional services and other $ 109,120

$ 103,237

$ 462,080

$ 422,058















(8) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Cost of revenues:













Cost of subscription services $ 1,626

$ 1,651

$ 6,483

$ 6,257 Cost of professional services and other 13,356

13,307

53,237

50,341 Research and development 42,967

39,430

172,876

141,571 Sales and marketing 23,781

23,010

90,865

87,509 General and administrative 17,163

18,147

70,272

66,229 Total stock-based compensation $ 98,893

$ 95,545

$ 393,733

$ 351,907

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

January 31,

Fiscal year ended

January 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 147,398

$ 188,533

$ 525,705

$ 487,706 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 8,628

7,679

32,628

29,122 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,806

3,136

11,691

12,198 Accretion of discount on short-term investments (7,217)

(2,608)

(26,515)

(3,624) Stock-based compensation 98,893

95,545

393,733

351,907 Amortization of deferred costs 5,334

4,989

18,177

22,096 Deferred income taxes (25,242)

(43,133)

(105,374)

(127,502) (Gain) loss on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative (1,063)

(222)

(222)

971 Bad debt expense (recovery) 63

(954)

693

256 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (596,731)

(459,243)

(149,810)

(72,177) Unbilled accounts receivable 8,472

(89)

45,809

(18,908) Deferred costs (9,517)

(8,939)

(10,268)

(20,815) Other current and long-term assets 7,220

(43,649)

414

(47,399) Accounts payable (4,728)

766

(10,230)

21,429 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,323

6,622

(4,249)

9,276 Income taxes payable 5,302

(49,520)

6,916

(2,815) Deferred revenue 416,284

362,485

188,164

140,472 Operating lease liabilities (2,616)

(2,908)

(6,879)

(10,644) Other long-term liabilities (840)

4,808

956

8,921 Net cash provided by operating activities 57,769

63,298

911,339

780,470 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of short-term investments (555,900)

(280,628)

(2,697,968)

(1,996,878) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 476,932

245,273

1,647,813

1,002,707 Long-term assets (7,735)

(3,907)

(26,196)

(13,512) Net cash used in investing activities (86,703)

(39,262)

(1,076,351)

(1,007,683) Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 10,503

13,538

62,687

43,654 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (20,987)

(15,779)

(78,875)

(63,030) Net cash used in financing activities (10,484)

(2,241)

(16,188)

(19,376) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (807)

(489)

(1,780)

(4,986) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (40,225)

21,306

(182,980)

(251,575) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 746,895

868,344

889,650

1,141,225 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 706,670

$ 889,650

$ 706,670

$ 889,650















Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:













Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans $ 2,474

$ 76,028

$ 71,049

$ 82,009

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans are dependent on previously agreed-upon equity grants to our employees, vesting of those grants, stock price, and exercise behavior of our employees, which can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Because these fluctuations are not directly related to our business operations, Veeva excludes excess tax benefits for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva management also finds it useful to exclude excess tax benefits when assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Given the nature of the excess tax benefits, Veeva believes excluding it allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our operating cash flows from quarter to quarter and those of other companies.





Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use under FASB ASC Topic 718, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.





Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.





Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown

below:

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP basis

to non-GAAP basis) Three months ended

January 31,

Fiscal year ended January

31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities on a GAAP basis $ 57,769

$ 63,298

$ 911,339

$ 780,470 Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans (2,474)

(76,028)

(71,049)

(82,009) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities on a non-GAAP basis $ 55,295

$ (12,730)

$ 840,290

$ 698,461















Net cash used in investing activities on a GAAP basis $ (86,703)

$ (39,262)

$ (1,076,351)

$ (1,007,683)















Net cash used in financing activities on a GAAP basis $ (10,484)

$ (2,241)

$ (16,188)

$ (19,376)















Reconciliation of Financial Measures (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis) Three months ended

January 31,

Fiscal year ended January

31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis $ 77,398

$ 68,913

$ 290,577

$ 257,635 Stock-based compensation expense (1,626)

(1,651)

(6,483)

(6,257) Amortization of purchased intangibles (1,125)

(1,126)

(4,468)

(4,469) Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 74,647

$ 66,136

$ 279,626

$ 246,909















Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis 85.2 %

85.0 %

84.7 %

85.1 % Stock-based compensation expense 0.3

0.4

0.4

0.4 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3 Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis 85.7 %

85.6 %

85.3 %

85.8 %















Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis $ 96,530

$ 95,401

$ 386,714

$ 351,770 Stock-based compensation expense (13,356)

(13,307)

(53,237)

(50,341) Amortization of purchased intangibles (139)

(139)

(550)

(550) Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 83,035

$ 81,955

$ 332,927

$ 300,879















Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis 11.5 %

7.6 %

16.3 %

16.7 % Stock-based compensation expense 12.3

12.9

11.6

11.9 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1 Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis 23.9 %

20.6 %

28.0 %

28.7 %















Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 456,690

$ 399,075

$ 1,686,382

$ 1,545,655 Stock-based compensation expense 14,982

14,958

59,720

56,598 Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,264

1,265

5,018

5,019 Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 472,936

$ 415,298

$ 1,751,120

$ 1,607,272















Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis 72.4 %

70.8 %

71.3 %

71.7 % Stock-based compensation expense 2.4

2.7

2.6

2.7 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2 Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis 75.0 %

73.7 %

74.1 %

74.6 %















Research and development expense on a GAAP basis $ 163,565

$ 142,538

$ 629,031

$ 520,278 Stock-based compensation expense (42,967)

(39,430)

(172,876)

(141,571) Amortization of purchased intangibles (29)

(29)

(114)

(113) Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 120,569

$ 103,079

$ 456,041

$ 378,594

















Three months ended

January 31,

Fiscal year ended January

31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis $ 99,203

$ 89,049

$ 381,472

$ 348,691 Stock-based compensation expense (23,781)

(23,010)

(90,865)

(87,509) Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,552)

(3,555)

(14,102)

(14,105) Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 71,870

$ 62,484

$ 276,505

$ 247,077















General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis $ 58,658

$ 58,565

$ 246,545

$ 217,595 Stock-based compensation expense (17,163)

(18,147)

(70,272)

(66,229) Amortization of purchased intangibles (56)

(57)

(225)

(227) General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 41,439

$ 40,361

$ 176,048

$ 151,139















Operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 321,426

$ 290,152

$ 1,257,048

$ 1,086,564 Stock-based compensation expense (83,911)

(80,587)

(334,013)

(295,309) Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,637)

(3,641)

(14,441)

(14,445) Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 233,878

$ 205,924

$ 908,594

$ 776,810















Operating income on a GAAP basis $ 135,264

$ 108,923

$ 429,334

$ 459,091 Stock-based compensation expense 98,893

95,545

393,733

351,907 Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,901

4,906

19,459

19,464 Operating income on a non-GAAP basis $ 239,058

$ 209,374

$ 842,526

$ 830,462















Operating margin on a GAAP basis 21.4 %

19.3 %

18.2 %

21.3 % Stock-based compensation expense 15.7

17.0

16.6

16.3 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.8

0.9

0.8

0.9 Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis 37.9 %

37.2 %

35.6 %

38.5 %















Net income on a GAAP basis $ 147,398

$ 188,533

$ 525,705

$ 487,706 Stock-based compensation expense 98,893

95,545

393,733

351,907 Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,901

4,906

19,459

19,464 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(9) (24,867)

(102,691)

(147,937)

(163,508) Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 226,325

$ 186,293

$ 790,960

$ 695,569















Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.90

$ 1.16

$ 3.22

$ 3.00 Stock-based compensation expense 0.60

0.59

2.41

2.17 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.03

0.03

0.12

0.12 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(9) (0.15)

(0.63)

(0.91)

(1.01) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 1.38

$ 1.15

$ 4.84

$ 4.28 ________________________ (9) For the three months and fiscal years ended January 31, 2024 and 2023, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

SOURCE Veeva Systems