Veeva Link Adds Four New Data Applications to Deliver Real-time Intelligence for Medical and Commercial Teams

New Applications: Veeva Link for Key Accounts, Veeva Link for Scientific Awareness, Veeva Link for Medical Insights, and Veeva Link+

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced new Veeva Link data applications for medical, commercial, and key account management teams to gain real-time intelligence on health systems, scientific awareness and sentiment, and medical insights. In addition, the new Link+ application for agile workflow and relationship management helps medical, commercial, and marketing teams to plan and collaborate on engagement with key scientific and medical experts. These four new Link products join the industry-leading Link for Key People application.

Link data applications are created by a modern data platform that combines intelligent software automation with human curation to ensure accuracy and depth. This allows Link to generate real-time intelligence across a growing number of areas, including key people, accounts, publications, trials, conferences, and digital engagement. The Veeva Link family of data applications now includes:

Veeva Link for Key People – identify, profile, and keep track of global scientific and medical experts across more than 20 therapeutic areas. Available worldwide.

– identify, profile, and keep track of global scientific and medical experts across more than 20 therapeutic areas. Available worldwide. Veeva Link for Key Accounts – intelligence on major health systems, including profiles, most important people, and activities. Planned for late 2022.

– intelligence on major health systems, including profiles, most important people, and activities. Planned for late 2022. Veeva Link for Scientific Awareness – scientific awareness and sentiment data for specific medicines and therapies. Planned for summer 2022.

– scientific awareness and sentiment data for specific medicines and therapies. Planned for summer 2022. Veeva Link for Medical Insights – a workflow application to surface, curate, and share medical insights across the enterprise. Planned for early 2023.

– a workflow application to surface, curate, and share medical insights across the enterprise. Planned for early 2023. Veeva Link+ – for agile workflow and relationship management, Link+ helps companies to easily plan, collaborate, and review their engagements with medical and scientific experts across functions and regions. Planned for early 2023.

"Organizations need better real-time intelligence to drive medical and commercial excellence," said Kilian Weiss, general manager of Veeva Link. "Veeva Link is playing an important role in accelerating insights and advancing engagement so our customers can improve research and care."

Veeva Link is part of Veeva Data Cloud, a suite of data products built on a common data architecture. For more information, see the Veeva Summit keynotes on-demand at veeva.com/SummitKeynotes. Life sciences industry professionals can also register for the Veeva Commercial Summit for sales, medical, and marketing in Boston on May 5.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Link, visit: veeva.com/VeevaLink Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services, including certain of our new solutions and applications that are still under development or not generally available. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results, availability, and any future events relating to these products and services could differ materially from those anticipated or provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2022, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 13 and 14), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:





Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

[email protected] Kiran May

Veeva Systems

+44-203-934-6384

[email protected]

SOURCE Veeva Systems