Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Brings Together Biopharma Leaders to Accelerate Innovation

Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, and Takeda keynote leading life sciences event for learning and collaboration

PLEASANTON, Calif.,  Aug. 17, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that visionaries from Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, and Takeda will be keynote speakers at the upcoming 2023 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit in Boston on Sept. 13 and 14. Biopharma leaders will share how new strategies and technology across clinical, regulatory, safety, and quality are moving the industry forward with speed and efficiency.

As one of the largest life sciences events, Veeva R&D and Quality Summit will bring together more than 2,000 executives to share learnings across more than 90 sessions. Veeva CEO Peter Gassner will kick off the opening keynote with advancements that can help sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), and research sites streamline product development to benefit patients. Additional featured keynotes and sessions include:

  • Amgen shares its journey to simplify and improve the user experience across GxP quality management.
  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics showcase pharmacovigilance outsourcing best practices for better oversight and data control.
  • Cerevel explains ways to automate and streamline clinical trial study training for improved inspection readiness.
  • GSK details how it collaborates and shares information with research sites during clinical trials for faster execution and improved transparency.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi share strategies to implement submission content plans for greater speed and efficiency.
  • Merck discusses its digital transformation across the enterprise to advance patient safety.

"Veeva R&D and Quality Summit brings together life sciences leaders from across the globe to learn, share insights, and innovate," said Jim Reilly, vice president of Veeva Development Cloud strategy. "This event serves as an epicenter for networking with peers, discussing industry trends, and discovering new technologies that can accelerate the development of treatments and medicines."

The event is open exclusively to life sciences professionals. Register and stay up to date on the agenda at veeva.com/Summit.

Additional Information
Register for Veeva R&D and Quality Summit: veeva.com/Summit/register Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

