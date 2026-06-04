Veeva Summit Previews Falcon and the Path to Agentic Biopharma

More than 2,000 gathered to see the future of industry AI

AOP Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, Haleon, MSD, Novo Nordisk, Roche, Sanofi, and Sobi among leaders sharing strategies to streamline and connect operations

BARCELONA, Spain, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Europe held on 28-29 May in Copenhagen, Denmark, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) showcased its upcoming Veeva Falcon agentic labor platform and new Vault AI innovations. Leaders from across the industry — including AOP Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, MSD, Novo Nordisk, Roche, and Sanofi — shared their successes and how they are simplifying and standardizing operations and establishing a scalable path for AI.

Veeva shared Vault AI Agents available today and the planned release of Vault AI across all Vault applications in August 2026. The company also previewed Veeva Falcon agentic labor to reduce cost, increase speed, and maintain compliance in drug development. Planned for early adopters in late 2026, Falcon agentic labor will initially focus on trial master file document intake and quality control, health authority correspondence in regulatory, and safety case triage and intake.

The event brought together over 2,000 clinical, regulatory, safety, and quality leaders for more than 100 sessions. Insights shared included:

Accelerating development and manufacturing with connected clinical, regulatory, and quality

AOP Health speeding development to delivery with connected R&D, quality, commercial, and data on Veeva Industry Cloud

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany optimizing data to create a foundation for AI and automation in regulatory

Advancing clinical and site collaboration with unified data

Boehringer Ingelheim's end-to-end clinical operations to connect with sites and patients

GSK standardizing site engagement for faster activation and improved performance

Boehringer Ingelheim and Roche streamlining site payments and strengthening site collaboration

Novo Nordisk, Sobi, and Syneos Health Consulting gaining full data ownership and clinical efficiency by connecting EDC to the clinical database

Modernizing quality, safety, and compliance for increased productivity

Haleon and Sanofi preparing for agentic AI in quality that prioritizes efficiency gains

Novo Nordisk simplifying pharmacovigilance to improve efficiency and global data management

UCB modernizing system validation to support GxP readiness and continuous compliance

"The ideas shared and connections made at Veeva Summit will extend far beyond the event to move the industry to an agentic future," said Rik van Mol, senior vice president, Veeva Development Cloud. "Vault AI and Veeva Falcon are a significant step in AI-enabling life sciences for greater speed and efficiency."

Learn more about Veeva Falcon agentic labor, Vault AI, and other core Vault innovations through session replays on Veeva Connect.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, AI, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 13 and 14), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:



Jeremy Whittaker

Veeva Systems

+49-695-095-5486

[email protected]

Meera Lakhani-Patel

Veeva Systems

+44-790-430-0698

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo_v2.jpg