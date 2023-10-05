Veeva to Host Virtual Investor Day on Nov. 9, 2023

News provided by

Veeva Systems

05 Oct, 2023, 16:05 ET

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) will host its investor day virtually on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. PT and will conclude at approximately 11:00 a.m. PT.

Veeva will broadcast the presentations live on the company's investor relations website, ir.veeva.com, where a link to the archived webcast will also be available after the event.

Event:

Veeva Systems Virtual Investor Day

Date:

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time:

9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET)

Online event registration can be found on the company's investor relations website or directly at this
link.

Webcast:

ir.veeva.com

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Contact:

Gunnar Hansen
Veeva Systems Inc.
267-460-5839
[email protected]

Maria Scurry
Veeva Systems Inc.
781-366-7617
[email protected]

SOURCE Veeva Systems

Also from this source

LEO Pharma conecta a sus filiales con Veeva Vault Safety para transformar las operaciones de seguridad

LEO Pharma verbindet Partner mit Veeva-Vault Safety um Sicherheitsabläufe zu transformieren

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.