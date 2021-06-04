Vegas Is Back! Destination Will Celebrate With Independence Day Fireworks And The Return Of Live Entertainment

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To declare that the "Entertainment Capital of the World" is completely reopened, Las Vegas will throw an epic Fourth of July fireworks celebration that will show the world that Vegas is back. This occasion marks the first time the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has presented a firework show on the Fourth of July. The show will feature Fireworks by Grucci.

In addition to celebrating Independence Day, the destination will be celebrating the return of live entertainment as Las Vegas reopens to 100 percent capacity. On June 1, Clark County, which includes the Las Vegas metropolitan area, returned to pre-pandemic guidelines, removing all restrictions involving capacity limits, large gatherings and more.

At 11 p.m. July 4, Las Vegas will launch a themed, coordinated fireworks spectacular from the rooftops of ARIA Resort & Casino, Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Resorts World Las Vegas, The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, Treasure Island Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

"Las Vegas is a city built on hospitality and entertainment, and we are thrilled to welcome visitors back from around the country," said Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the LVCVA. "The excitement throughout the destination is palpable, and we know the pent-up demand to visit is real. We have been waiting for this moment to announce that once again, your 'Only Vegas' experience is waiting."

This summer also brings a star-studded roster of performances and events to the destination, including:

Brad Paisley at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas – June 25-26

at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas – Mystère by Cirque du Soleil at Treasure Island Las Vegas – starting June 28

at Treasure Island Las Vegas – starting Shin Lim at The Theater at The Mirage – Thursday through Monday, starting July 1

at The Theater at The Mirage – Thursday through Monday, starting "O" by Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio Resort & Casino – starting July 1

Bellagio Resort & Casino – starting Bill Burr at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – July 2-3

at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of – Aces of Comedy at The Mirage Hotel and Casino:

Tom Segura – July 2-3

–

Chelsea Handler – July 10

–

Bill Maher – July 16-17

–

Gabriel Iglesias – July 23-24

–

Jim Jefferies – July 30-31

– Dave Chappelle at MGM Grand Garden Arena – July 2-3

at MGM Grand Garden Arena – Illenium at Allegiant Stadium – July 3

Bruno Mars at Park MGM – July 3-4 , 9-10, 23-24 (all shows sold out)

at Park MGM – , 9-10, 23-24 Miley Cyrus at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas – July 4

at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas – Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan at MGM Grand Garden Arena – July 8-9

and at MGM Grand Garden Arena – July 8-9 Garth Brooks at Allegiant Stadium – July 10 (show sold out)

at Allegiant Stadium – UFC 264 – Poirier vs. McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena – July 10

Paul Oakenfold at AREA15 – July 10

at AREA15 – Criss Angel MINDFREAK at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – starting July 7

Usher at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – July 16-17 , 21, 23-24, 28, 30-31

, 21, 23-24, 28, 30-31 Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre at Sands Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas – Aug. 26-29

This list is in addition to several production shows that are currently performing.

Other fireworks throughout the destination on Fourth of July weekend will include Plaza Hotel & Casino, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino and Lake Las Vegas.

For more information on live events in Las Vegas, visit www.visitlasvegas.com.

