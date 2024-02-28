Vehicle Service Group Launches New Pit Lift Model

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Service Group (VSG), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and one of the world's leading automotive equipment companies, announced the launch of the Portal Lift 17 Vario, a new suspended pit lift under the Rotary brand in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) region.

The Portal Lift 17 Vario joins Rotary's Blitz Series and has been engineered for heavy-duty use, with a capacity of 17 tons. Developed with a long-standing and innovative lift technology, the Blitz Series pit lifts are recognized for high-quality safety features and ergonomic operating components.

The Portal Lift 17 Vario elevates the Blitz Series by adding three new features that aim to make heavy-duty lift operations easier:

Turn 3 into 1: a unique combination that enables you to pick up, lift and support any vehicle.

Fully adaptable to any pit: measuring the pit becomes a minor matter thanks to the adjustable chassis.

Ergonomic control: wired remote control of the lifting operations.

For more information, please visit https://rotarylift.eu/product-category/lifts-en/pit-lifts-en/.

About Rotary:

As part of the Vehicle Service Group (VSG), one of the world's leading automotive equipment companies, Rotary has been providing car lifting solutions with innovative features since 1925. Rotary has then extended its portfolio with products for the areas of truck lifting, tire service and diagnostics, to be able to cover the entire range of workshop needs. Located in Bräunlingen (Germany), it's one of the leading brands in the VSG EMEA division. For more information, visit www.rotarylift.eu.

About Vehicle Service Group:

Part of Dover Corporation's Engineered Systems segment, VSG is a strong, diverse and dynamic global leader in the vehicle service industry. It comprises 8 major vehicle lifting, wheel service and collision repair brands: Rotary, Ravaglioli, Space, Chief, Forward, Direct-Lift, Revolution and Hanmecson. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO9001-certified manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia. Additional information is available at www.vsgdover.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Vehicle Service Group EMEA Contact:

Wolf-Erik Schmitt

+49.176.11923374

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover