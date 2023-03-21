Velir announces acquisition of Brooklyn Data Co.; strengthens position as leading data-driven experience agency

The acquisition expands Velir's services to help businesses implement the modern data stack and leverage data to drive business results.

SOMERVILLE, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velir, a leading data-driven experience agency announced today that it has acquired Brooklyn Data Co. – a full-stack data and analytics consultancy that delivers best-in-class data capabilities to clients such as 3Z Brands, Vetsource, Tomorrow Health, and the American Civil Liberties Union. This acquisition expands Velir's existing data capabilities and bolsters its presence as a leading, national integrated agency creating digital experiences that connect people and elevate brands.

For over two decades, Velir has created industry-leading digital experiences for clients such as Under Armour, Kellogg School of Management, D.R. Horton, Rochester Regional Health and The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Velir combines insights, creativity and technology to craft marketing strategies and digital experiences that help businesses thrive. The agency leverages technology platforms like Sitecore, Acquia, Optimizely, and Adobe combined with CRM, Customer Data Platforms, analytics, and marketing automation to help clients drive acquisition, retention, and growth results.

Brooklyn Data Co.'s ability to fully implement the modern data stack and leverage the strengths of leading data platforms such as Snowflake, dbt, Sigma, Fivetran, and Hightouch will bolster Velir's data capabilities that help clients to better manage, understand, and act on their organizational data. Combining Velir's customer experience expertise with Brooklyn Data Co.'s modern data stack capabilities creates a new level of data-driven impact.

"We are very excited to welcome Brooklyn Data Co. into the Velir organization," says Dave Valliere, CEO of Velir. "Their leadership position in the data and analytics space, coupled with our award-winning, fully integrated, digital experience capabilities will allow us to enhance customer experiences, deliver personalization solutions at scale and further optimize the digital marketing strategies of our clients."

"The Brooklyn Data Co. team is thrilled to be joining Velir, who is a premier strategic partner in the digital experience space, as well as a true partner to their clients," said Scott Breitenother, CEO of Brooklyn Data Co. "There is so much power in doing data right and Brooklyn Data Co. was founded to help organizations unlock the value of data to drive business outcomes. By joining forces with Velir, we'll be able to help more organizations take advantage of the powerful tools that are part of the modern data and customer experience stack."

Upon closing, Scott Breitenother will assume the role as Velir's first Chief Data Officer.

Velir received a significant equity investment in 2020 from New York-based Stella Point Capital. The acquisition of Brooklyn Data Co. aligns with Velir's accelerated growth strategy, which includes expanding its national presence, and growing capabilities in key areas, including modern data stack platforms and personalized marketing.

PHARUS, a technology-focused boutique M&A advisory and investment firm in New York and London, served as financial advisor to Velir and Stella Point Capital. BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory firm in the technology and information industries, served as exclusive financial advisor to Brooklyn Data Co.

Velir helps clients foster lasting connections with their audiences by shaping meaningful ideas with data-driven strategies to create memorable digital experiences. Velir's services include experience strategy, design and engineering, content management, digital marketing technologies optimization and managed services. From multi-billion-dollar global enterprises to the world's leading nonprofits, clients trust Velir to be their digital experience partner.

Brooklyn Data Co. is a full-service data and analytics consultancy that helps organizations build lasting data capabilities. The company helps clients optimize tool usage, train and empower teams, and implement secure end-to-end solutions for data ingestion, warehousing, modeling and business intelligence.

