Velir x Brooklyn Data Appoints Payam Cherchian as EVP, Data and AI, Signaling Expanded Leadership in AI Innovation and Client Growth

Cherchian to scale integrated data and AI capabilities that help clients simplify complexity, operationalize AI responsibly, and drive measurable growth.

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velir x Brooklyn Data today announced the appointment of Payam Cherchian as Executive Vice President, Data and AI. In this role, Cherchian will lead the continued expansion of the company's data, analytics, and AI capabilities, helping organizations move beyond experimentation and into production-ready capabilities that improve decision-making, accelerate execution, and elevate digital experiences. This executive appointment strengthens Velir x Brooklyn Data's commitment to uniting data, AI, and digital delivery, modernizing the platforms and experiences where intelligence comes to life and driving digitally enabled business outcomes.

Payam Cherchian joins Velir x Brooklyn Data as EVP, Data and AI

Cherchian brings deep experience helping organizations connect data strategy to digital experience and customer engagement, with a strong track record of turning complex data ecosystems into actionable insight and meaningful business outcomes. Across senior leadership roles at Salesforce, AKQA, and Google, he has guided teams in modernizing data platforms, unifying customer data across channels, and activating it through analytics, automation, and AI-powered products. His work consistently bridges marketing, product, and technology, enabling smarter personalization, stronger measurement, and more effective digital decision-making at scale.

"Velir x Brooklyn Data is uniquely positioned to close the gap between digital experience and data, and I'm excited to join the company at a moment when those can't be separate conversations," said Cherchian. "My focus is to make that connection real: turning insight into smarter design, design into measurable outcomes, and working alongside our clients and partners to build AI you can actually trust, grounded in strong data foundations and built for real-world use."

With Cherchian's leadership, Velir x Brooklyn Data will expand offerings to meet rising client demand for AI strategy and governance, data readiness, platform evolution, machine learning enablement, and applied AI across marketing, customer experience, and enterprise operations. The company will also deepen technology-partner alignment to accelerate time-to-value through scalable, repeatable solution patterns.

"Payam brings the rare combination of strategic vision, technical depth, and a focus on measurable outcomes," said Wendy Karlyn, CEO of Velir x Brooklyn Data. "Velir x Brooklyn Data has always been an experience agency built on a strong data foundation, and Payam will help us strengthen and scale that advantage, moving clients from AI pilots to production and enabling smarter decisioning, more meaningful personalization, and greater efficiency through automation."

As demand for enterprise-scale AI transformation grows, Velir x Brooklyn Data is doubling down on helping clients bring data and AI into the digital products, platforms, and experiences that drive faster decisions and sustained business growth.

About Velir & Brooklyn Data

Velir x Brooklyn Data is a data-driven digital experience agency and data consultancy that helps organizations engage audiences through innovative, personalized digital strategies. By integrating data, strategy, design, and technology, we create experiences that drive measurable results in reach, conversion, engagement, and loyalty.

Learn more: www.velir.com | www.brooklyndata.co

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Velir