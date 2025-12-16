Ed will lead the company's expanded focus on AI-driven experience design and strategy, data storytelling, brand building, and creative technology.

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velir x Brooklyn Data announced the appointment of Ed Flynn as Chief Creative and Innovation Officer, a newly created executive role designed to elevate the company's creative and strategy practices while accelerating its investment in unified data solutions. Ed will shape the company's vision for AI-powered experience design, brand development, and creative technology, supporting clients in creating more meaningful, intelligent, and measurable digital experiences.

Velir x Brooklyn Data Appoints Ed Flynn as Chief Creative and Innovation Officer, Signaling a New Era of Creative, Strategy, and Unified Data Capabilities

Ed brings more than twenty years of experience leading creative, design, strategy, and innovation teams for global consultancies and agencies. Before joining Velir x Brooklyn Data, Ed served as VP and Head of Global Design at Rightpoint, where he helped shape the firm's integrated design and experience practice. His work spans multi-channel programs in loyalty, digital experience platforms (DXP), data enablement, immersive campaigns, and enterprise-scale transformation. He has partnered with global organizations across industries including Advocate Healthcare, Asics, Boston Children's Hospital, Greyhound, iRobot, Iron Mountain, LGI Homes, Staples, Subway Restaurants, and Yamaha Watercraft.

"Velir x Brooklyn Data is entering a moment where strategy, creativity, and unified data must operate as one," said Wendy Karlyn, CEO of Velir x Brooklyn Data. "Ed's leadership brings clarity and momentum to that vision. His ability to connect design with data, technology, and emerging AI capabilities will help us accelerate how we transform experiences and data into action for our clients."

"Clients need experiences that break through, that are grounded in data, powered by technology, and brought to life with creativity that actually moves people," said Ed. "That challenge is what energizes me. Velir x Brooklyn Data has the talent, the tools, and the drive to turn unified data into stories with emotion and empathy, design that inspires action, and connected experiences that drive business outcomes. I'm excited to lean into that power and help our clients create work that's not only effective, but unforgettable."

Ed Flynn's appointment underscores Velir x Brooklyn Data's commitment to the future of data-driven digital experiences and the ability to deliver experiences that adapt, anticipate, and resonate. As Velir x Brooklyn Data moves into 2026, this investment signals a deeper focus on helping clients build experiences that are more predictive, more connected, and more capable of delivering measurable impact across every touchpoint.

