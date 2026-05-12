Vella Bioscience Launches Ebbtide™, A Science-Driven Vaginal Insert Designed to Address the Source of Menstrual Discomfort

Bringing a clinically validated, non-hormonal approach to menstrual discomfort, Vella's newest innovation targets the biological source of cramping, not just the symptoms

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For too long, menstrual discomfort has been undertreaded and left without real solutions. Today, Vella Bioscience is changing that, with the launch of Ebbtide™, the brand's first vaginal insert designed to support comfort and ease the physical discomfort associated with menstruation and pelvic tension. The launch marks a significant expansion of Vella's complete women's wellness system deepening its mission to close the persistent gaps in women's health research, education, and care. Ebbtide is available starting May 19th, priced at $25 for a four-pack and $42 for an eight-pack; subscribers receive 20% off with a monthly subscription.

Vella Bioscience - Ebbtide 1 (hero) Vella Bioscience - Ebbtide 2 (packaging)

Developed by the same team behind Viagra® and Cialis®, Ebbtide is built on a simple but powerful premise: that menstrual discomfort deserves the same scientific rigor applied to every other area of sexual health. This vaginal insert formulation is validated through rigorous preclinical and mechanistic studies to support uterine muscular relaxation, working at the physiological source of cramping and tension, rather than masking the symptoms.

"Menstrual and pelvic discomfort are often minimized or normalized, but they shouldn't be," said Dr. Maria Uloko, MD, board-certified urologist, women's sexual health specialist, and member of Vella's Scientific Advisory Board. "Ebbtide is different because it works at the physiological source of cramping and tension. The underlying science - developed by Vella's R&D team - focuses on reducing uterine contractility through a novel combination of CBD and CBDA. That scientific rigor translates into real-world impact: meaningful options for women navigating menstrual discomfort, and more control over their daily lives."

In clinical trials, 81% of women reduced or eliminated their use of oral medications while using Ebbtide, positioning it as a meaningful, localized, non-hormonal option for women seeking greater comfort and control during their cycle.

Ebbtide™ - Key Product Highlights:

A targeted approach to menstrual and pelvic discomfort. Unlike oral medications that work systemically, Ebbtide is a vaginal suppository that delivers active support directly where women experience discomfort, offering localized comfort that systemic options often can't replicate.

Unlike oral medications that work systemically, is a vaginal suppository that delivers active support directly where women experience discomfort, offering localized comfort that systemic options often can't replicate. Formulated to melt into the body. A base of high-purity coconut-derived lipids, lauric-acid–derived lipids, glycerides, and macrogol esters allows Ebbtide to dissolve cleanly into the vaginal canal, delivering its active ingredients at the tissue level and soothing delicate tissue from within.

A base of high-purity coconut-derived lipids, lauric-acid–derived lipids, glycerides, and macrogol esters allows to dissolve cleanly into the vaginal canal, delivering its active ingredients at the tissue level and soothing delicate tissue from within. Powered by highly purified CBD isolate via CPTv1™ , Vella's proprietary cannabidiol precision technology - delivering a consistent, reliable dose free from the variability, odor, or extraneous compounds often associated with full-spectrum extracts.

, Vella's proprietary cannabidiol precision technology - delivering a consistent, reliable dose free from the variability, odor, or extraneous compounds often associated with full-spectrum extracts. Vitamin E for tissue care. Vitamin E supports the body's natural conditioning processes, calming and nourishing intimate tissue as discomfort eases.

Vitamin E supports the body's natural conditioning processes, calming and nourishing intimate tissue as discomfort eases. Built for more than your cycle. Pelvic tension is common across perimenopause, menopause, and postpartum recovery. Ebbtide's muscle-calming, tissue-soothing formula supports ease and comfort through hormonal shifts at every stage of life.

"Ebbtide brings our founding vision to life," said Carolyn Wheeler, Co-Founder and CEO of Vella Bioscience."It's the belief that women deserve science built around them, at every stage of their lives. From menstruation to menopause, too much has been left unaddressed for too long. Vella is here to serve women more holistically, across the full arc of their lives, with dignity and evidence-based care."

As part of our commitment to expanding access to menstrual care, Vella is also announcing a partnership with PERIOD., a global nonprofit dedicated to ending period poverty and stigma. In recognition of Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, Vella will make a $15,000 cash donation to support PERIOD.'s ongoing efforts to increase access to menstrual products and education worldwide.

"Access to menstrual care is fundamental, yet so many people still lack the resources they need to manage their cycles with dignity," said Jennifer Herrera, Executive Director of PERIOD. "We're excited to partner with Vella to expand access to care , including innovative solutions like Ebbtide that are designed to ease pelvic discomfort during menstruation. This partnership helps us continue our work to ensure that more of our PERIOD. leaders have access not just to basic products, but to meaningful support for their menstrual health."

In addition, Vella is launching an ongoing giveback model tied to Ebbtide subscriptions. For every Ebbtide subscription purchased, Vella will donate a menstrual care kit - including an Ebbtide 8-pack and essential supplies - to PERIOD.'s university chapter leaders across the country, with a commitment of up to $15,000 in product annually over the next three years.

"At Vella, we believe innovation only matters if it reaches women in real life," said Joy Allen-Altimare, President of Vella Bioscience. "This partnership is about ensuring that access to care evolves alongside the science—so that more women, regardless of circumstance, can experience greater comfort, agency, and support throughout their cycle."

Ebbtide™ will be available for purchase starting May 19, 2026 at www.vellabio.com, priced at $25 for a four-pack and $42 for an eight-pack. Subscribers receive 20% off with a monthly subscription. For more information, visit www.vellabio.com.

About Vella Bioscience, Inc.

Vella Bioscience, Inc. is a female health innovator dedicated to advancing women's sexual, hormonal, and intimate wellness through rigorous science and proprietary biotechnology. Built on scientific rigor and developed by the same team behind Viagra® and Cialis®, Vella addresses critical gaps in women's health research with products designed to empower women through education and evidence-based care. The company launched the category-first Vella Pleasure Serum, giving women unprecedented agency over their sexual experiences through a science-backed, hormone-free approach. To learn more, visit www.vellabio.com.

About PERIOD.

PERIOD is a global, youth-powered organization working to end period poverty and stigma through advocacy, education, and service. PERIOD. helps promote laws and policies that make period products affordable and accessible, authors original menstrual health curriculum and resources, and distributes millions of period products annually. Learn more at period.org.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Vella Bioscience