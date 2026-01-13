Velo3D Partners with U.S. Army for 3D Printing Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (NASDAQ: VELO), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal parts has entered into a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) to rapidly develop and qualify additively manufactured complex parts and assemblies, addressing critical supply chain challenges affecting ground combat vehicles and other military systems. Upon successful completion and qualification of several prototype AM parts, the Velo3D AM alternatives will be available to the U.S. Army to insert into the supply chain for mitigation of current challenges.

"We are excited for this collaboration between GVSC and Velo3D to identify solutions that will rapidly improve the resilience to the Army's combat vehicle supply chain. The combination of GVSC's expertise and long history of advancing vehicle technology for the US. Army, with Velo3D's proven capabilities as an industry leader in advanced additive manufacturing is sure to deliver the solutions the warfighter needs," said Mr. Brandon Pender, Associate Director, GVSC Materials Engineering.

The CRADA leverages Velo3D's Rapid Production Solution (RPS) to quickly prototype alternatives to traditional subtractive manufacturing methods. Additionally, the agreement includes collaboration to explore several Velo3D qualified alloys for use in Velo3D's Sapphire® family of printers – including large-format needs. Velo3D's RPS leverages its systems, expertise, and surge capacity solutions to enable scalable production of mission-critical parts that would significantly enable the Army's efforts to reduce supply chain challenges.

"Velo3D is proud to be the first U.S.-based industrial scale OEM with domestically developed Laser Powder-Bed Fusion additive manufacturing technologies to additively manufacture alternatives for the U.S. Army's ground vehicle supply chains," said Dr. Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. "Through our Rapid Production Solution, we are helping provide faster part delivery, enhanced reliability, and the surge capacity needed to meet evolving defense demands."

All Velo3D Sapphire® printers are assembled in the United States and capable of printing parts up to 600mm in diameter and 1 meter in height repeatably across the entire fleet of Velo3D Sapphire® printers. This advancement significantly expands addressable applications, enabling larger part production while offering the many benefits of LPBF technology, such as higher fidelity printing and Velo3D's best in class layer-by-layer in-situ process monitoring.

Velo3D's systems meet DoD cybersecurity standards and can connect securely to military networks, ensuring integrity and security for critical manufacturing operations.

This partnership represents Velo 3D's efforts to support the U.S. Army's maintenance modernization and reduce repair delays that impact the Army's combat vehicle fleet readiness.

About the U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle System Center:

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC), based at the Detroit Arsenal in Michigan, is the Army's primary R&D organization for ground vehicle technology, electrification, survivability, and advanced manufacturing. GVSC develops and integrates next-generation capabilities across the full vehicle lifecycle—from design and prototyping to sustainment and modernization. Its mission is to deliver and sustain overmatch in ground mobility and protection through innovation in areas such as robotics, modeling and simulation, and additive manufacturing. For more information, visit https://gvsc.devcom.army.mil/

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company's solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion® manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2024. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

