Velocity Premium Finance Selects Input 1 to Power Digital Transformation and Enhance Payment Solutions

PALM DESERT, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Premium Finance, a trusted provider of premium finance solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Input 1, a leading insurtech and payments company. By adopting Input 1's comprehensive cloud-based software and payments platforms, Velocity aims to significantly enhance its premium finance offerings and deliver superior customer service.

The partnership will enable Velocity to modernize its technology infrastructure and streamline its operations with the most efficient premium finance and digital payment platforms in the market. Input 1's feature-rich solutions will enable Velocity to offer one-time and recurring credit card payment functionality, including both credit card and ACH options, to their brokers and policyholders.

"We're excited to partner with Velocity to help them deliver a best-in-class premium finance and digital payment solution to the marketplace," said Chris Farfaras, EVP and CSO of Input 1. "Our SaaS and PaaS offerings provide Velocity with the tech stack and payments infrastructure coupled with significant efficiencies, which will drive meaningful results for the business and their customers."

Input 1's Premium Billing System ("PBS") and digital payments platforms offer a modern overall experience for policyholders and insurance providers and include responsive technical support that answers questions and/or concerns in minutes or hours, not days or weeks. The platform also allows Velocity users access to automation for entities including automatic delivery of notices and reports delivered to their inbox, whenever and wherever they want, streamlining operations and ensuring accuracy of the information from the outset.

"Embedding Input 1 Payments and PBS software is a game-changer for our business," said Ovidiu Bolun, owner of Velocity Premium Finance. "Their solutions help us differentiate ourselves in the market in terms of both technology and service. We're confident our customers will benefit greatly from the enhanced functionality and improved user experience."

About Velocity Premium Finance

Velocity Premium Finance is a leader in providing innovative and flexible insurance premium financing solutions. Committed to empowering insurance agents, Velocity offers competitive rates, a distinctive 50/50 profit-sharing model, and expert, in-house service to maintain quality and control. By tailoring services to meet the diverse needs of its clients, Velocity reinforces its reputation as a pivotal player in the premium financing industry. For more information, visit www.velocitypremfin.com.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance to make insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, please visit www.input1.com.

