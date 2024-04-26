Velotric, America's Premier Electric Bike Brand, Expands into Two Exciting New Categories

Introducing Velotric's Latest Innovations: Summit 1 Mountain E-Bike and Fold 1 High-Performance Foldable E-Bike

CARSON, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velotric, the leading name in innovative electric bikes with unmatched safety standards, is proud to announce the launch of its two latest e-bikes: the Summit 1 mountain e-bike (eMTB) and the Fold 1 foldable e-bike. Set to revolutionize the electric bike industry, these cutting-edge models embody Velotric's commitment to performance, comfort and safety.

Velotric Fold 1 e-bike Velotric Summit 1 Electric Mountain Bike

"We are thrilled to introduce the Summit 1 and Fold 1 to our growing lineup of innovative e-bikes. These models represent our relentless pursuit of excellence in design, technology, and engineering," said Adam Zhang, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Velotric. "At Velotric, we are dedicated to empowering riders to experience the freedom of exploration and the thrill of the ride, and we believe these new models will revolutionize the way people safely experience electric biking."

The Summit 1 eMTB stands out as the ideal adventure companion for riders of all levels, thanks to its versatile classification as a Class 1, 2, or 3 vehicle. This customizable eMTB boasts unmatched safety standards, supreme power, and unmatched waterproofing standards. It features a thumb throttle that provides power, along with compatibility with the Velotric app for seamless smartphone connectivity and integration with Apple's Find My feature.

Key features of the Summit 1 include:

Exceptional Power: Powered by a proprietary hub motor (smaller and quieter than other hub motors in the market) the Summit 1 is equipped with 750W of power that provides ample assistance while riding on off-road terrain. With a peak power output of 1300W, and 90 Nm of torque, this bike offers great performance. With torque sensors, riders will experience a smooth and intuitive ride.

Powered by a proprietary hub motor (smaller and quieter than other hub motors in the market) the Summit 1 is equipped with 750W of power that provides ample assistance while riding on off-road terrain. With a peak power output of 1300W, and 90 Nm of torque, this bike offers great performance. With torque sensors, riders will experience a smooth and intuitive ride. Outstanding Battery Longevity: Supplied with a remarkable battery capacity of 705.6Wh, the Summit 1's distance features include a pedal assist option that allows for up to 70 miles of travel, or up to 60 miles when using the throttle only.

Supplied with a remarkable battery capacity of 705.6Wh, the Summit 1's distance features include a pedal assist option that allows for up to 70 miles of travel, or up to 60 miles when using the throttle only. Cutting Edge Hydraulic Suspension: Built with a 120mm hydraulic suspension fork with lock-out, the Summit 1 offers a more comfortable, safe journey. The bike's lock-out feature allows the rider to lock the suspension in place preventing it from compressing and thus increasing efficiency on smoother surfaces.

Built with a 120mm hydraulic suspension fork with lock-out, the Summit 1 offers a more comfortable, safe journey. The bike's lock-out feature allows the rider to lock the suspension in place preventing it from compressing and thus increasing efficiency on smoother surfaces. Super Braking Power: With powerful SHIMANO MT200 disc brakes, riders will always feel in control of their ride, both on and off road.

With powerful SHIMANO MT200 disc brakes, riders will always feel in control of their ride, both on and off road. Larger Off-Road Tires with Premium Brakes: Equipped with 27.5 x 2.6-inch MTB puncture resistant Kenda tires, along with 180mm front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, these larger tires and premium brakes provide top-notch stopping power for maximum safety.

Equipped with 27.5 x 2.6-inch MTB puncture resistant Kenda tires, along with 180mm front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, these larger tires and premium brakes provide top-notch stopping power for maximum safety. Extraordinary Customization: The Summit 1 offers 15 levels of PAS including 3 modes (Eco, Trail, Boost) and 5 levels within each of the modes.

The Summit 1 offers 15 levels of PAS including 3 modes (Eco, Trail, Boost) and 5 levels within each of the modes. Color Options: The Summit 1 is available in Space Black, Sunrise Orange, and Royal Blue .

The Fold 1 sets a new standard for e-bike excellence, offering unparalleled quality, excellent portability, and ultra-performance in a sleek, foldable design. Built for adventurers and urban commuters alike, this advanced, waterproof e-bike delivers supreme power, comfort, and safety.

Key features of the Fold 1 include:

Top-of-the-Line Performance and Versatility: Equipped with a powerful 750W motor with a torque of 70Nm, this bike provides outstanding performance and speed on all types of terrain. With a peak power output of 1050W and 5 levels of PAS, this e-bike is perfect for tackling tough inclines and long distances with ease and efficiency.

Equipped with a powerful 750W motor with a torque of 70Nm, this bike provides outstanding performance and speed on all types of terrain. With a peak power output of 1050W and 5 levels of PAS, this e-bike is perfect for tackling tough inclines and long distances with ease and efficiency. Lightweight Frame: Built with a lightweight frame made from durable 6061 aluminum alloy, which effectively reduces weight while ensuring structural strength. This lightweight construction not only enhances the bike's range but also minimizes overall energy consumption.

Built with a lightweight frame made from durable 6061 aluminum alloy, which effectively reduces weight while ensuring structural strength. This lightweight construction not only enhances the bike's range but also minimizes overall energy consumption. Sleek and Space-Saving Design: Designed with convenience in mind, the Fold 1 can easily be folded and stored in the trunk of a standard car, making it perfect for commuters or those living in small spaces. Its lightweight construction at just 63lbs allows for easy lifting and portability, making it a practical option for those on the go.

Designed with convenience in mind, the Fold 1 can easily be folded and stored in the trunk of a standard car, making it perfect for commuters or those living in small spaces. Its lightweight construction at just 63lbs allows for easy lifting and portability, making it a practical option for those on the go. Versatile: With a range of accessories, the Fold 1 offers optional front basket, rear rack and more to cater to a range of user needs.

With a range of accessories, the Fold 1 offers optional front basket, rear rack and more to cater to a range of user needs. Ideal Commuting Distance: The Fold 1 offers a throttle range of 45 miles and a pedal assist range of 55 miles, making it an excellent option for commuters looking for reliable transportation for short and long distances.

The Fold 1 offers a throttle range of 45 miles and a pedal assist range of 55 miles, making it an excellent option for commuters looking for reliable transportation for short and long distances. Color Options: The Fold 1 is available in Electric Blue, Pearl White , and Stone Gray .

Both the Summit 1 and Fold 1 electric bikes boast a range of impressive features that set them apart from other models on the market. These features include:

Prime Safety Certifications: The Fold 1 and Summit 1 are both UL-Certified (UL 2271 or UL 2849) and surpassed the ISO 4210 standard with a rigorous 150% overload test, ensuring unmatched safety for riders – one of the few brands in the market to do so.

The Fold 1 and Summit 1 are both UL-Certified (UL 2271 or UL 2849) and surpassed the ISO 4210 standard with a rigorous 150% overload test, ensuring unmatched safety for riders – one of the few brands in the market to do so. Unparalleled Speed and Strength: Both bikes offer supreme power and comfort, top speeds of 28 MPH, a total carrying capacity of 440 lbs., and high powered 14.7Ah batteries.

Both bikes offer supreme power and comfort, top speeds of 28 MPH, a total carrying capacity of 440 lbs., and high powered 14.7Ah batteries. Waterproof: Both bikes are rated IPX6 Grade Vehicles and feature completely waterproof IPX7 batteries, making them among the first of their kind in these categories on the market.

The Summit 1 is priced at $1,799 with a 2-year warranty and the Fold 1 is priced at $999. To shop for both bikes and find more information about Velotric and its products, visit www.velotricbike.com. To find a store near you visit www.velotricbike.com/pages/find-a-dealer.

About Velotric

Guided by Lime's hardware co-founder, Adam Zhang, Velotric comprises exceptional talents from renowned brands such as Lime, Giant, Specialized, and Decathlon. Velotric firmly believes that electric bikes should embody high performance, comfort, safety, and affordability. Velotric's vision is to create a more streamlined and expressive e-bike experience, providing riders with the exhilaration of the open road without any stress or anxiety. Velotric stands as the pioneer in offering an e-bike that is not only simple to use but also ensures a comfortable ride, outstanding performance, reliable quality, and superior design. For more company information, please visit www.velotricbike.com.

Contact: Sam McDaris

Interdependence Public Relations

(314) 780-4696

[email protected]

SOURCE Velotric