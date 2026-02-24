VELUX Brings Living Places Sustainable Housing Concept to the U.S. in New Partnership with Habitat for Humanity of York County

The first application of the Living Places concept outside Europe will showcase how reimagining home design can improve health, comfort and affordability for American families

FORT MILL, S.C., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VELUX , the global leader in skylights and daylight solutions, announced today the expansion of its pioneering Living Places concept to the United States by partnering with the Habitat for Humanity of York County, which will build multiple homes that prove healthy, energy-efficient, high-quality housing can also be sustainable and affordable.

The initiative lays the foundation for a scalable model that VELUX aims to create a ripple effect nationwide. During the first initiative in York County, the first U.S. Living Places–inspired builds will be completed on Lige Street in Rock Hill, with three to five Habitat for Humanity homes that each prioritize sustainability and affordability.

"At Habitat for Humanity of York County, we believe everyone deserves a decent place to live, and that includes homes that are healthy, efficient, and built for the future," said Tim Veeck, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity of York County. "This partnership with VELUX allows us to learn from proven international models while setting a new standard for sustainable, affordable homeownership in the United States."

"We're proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity of York County through our Living Places initiative to advance affordable, healthy, and sustainable housing," said Stephan Moyon, president of VELUX America/VELUX Canada. "Together, we're developing a model that recognizes that true affordability includes both construction and ongoing utility costs. This partnership demonstrates that features like skylights can play a meaningful role in even the most cost-effective housing, helping ensure everyone has access to better living."

The VELUX Living Places initiative was developed by the VELUX Group, EFFEKT architects, and Artelia engineers to create sustainable, healthy, and affordable housing. Launched in 2023 in Copenhagen, the initiative challenges the building industry by demonstrating that low-carbon, high-quality homes can be built today using existing technology. It draws on five core principles for residential construction: healthy, shared, simple, adaptive and scalable.

Since its launch, Living Places projects have been announced for development in several markets, including the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Ukraine. The U.S. expansion comes at a time when the country faces significant challenges in the built environment, including rising home prices, high regulatory costs, and a growing shortage of affordable options.

"The collaboration with Habitat for Humanity of York County represents an important step toward rethinking how American homes can be built for both people and planet. At VELUX, we believe that healthier, more efficient buildings are essential to improving quality of life. With our Living Places building principles, we want to demonstrate that better homes can be built today using existing technologies and widely available materials," said Moyon.

For more information about the Living Places concept, visit: buildforlife.velux.com.

ABOUT VELUX

VELUX manufactures skylight systems and is one of the strongest brands in the global building materials sector. VELUX products are available nationwide through home centers, building material suppliers, lumber yards and independent door, window or roofing retailers. Consumers can locate local suppliers and installers and access information on skylight selection and the benefits of bringing more natural light and fresh air into the home by visiting veluxusa.com . VELUX skylights are made in America in Greenwood, South Carolina, and Wells, Maine.

ABOUT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF YORK COUNTY

Habitat for Humanity of York County is a nonprofit organization that seeks to put God's love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope. HFHYC is dedicated to addressing disparities and creating equitable opportunities in the housing market through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing financial literacy education and access to resources to ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

SOURCE VELUX