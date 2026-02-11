VELUX Skylight System Wins Pro Builder's Most Valuable Product Award

FORT MILL, S.C., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VELUX , the global leader in skylights and daylight solutions, is proud to announce it won a Pro Builder Most Valuable Product Award, honoring outstanding innovation in residential building products. The recently launched VELUX Skylight System received a silver award.

Organized by Pro Builder magazine, the official publication of the National Association of Home Builders, the MVP Awards celebrate products that solve real challenges for builders, meet evolving homeowner expectations, and drive the future of residential construction. A panel of industry experts selects winners based on four key criteria: innovation and technology, builder benefit, market relevance, and design impact.

"This award underscores the innovation behind the VELUX Skylight System," said Stephan Moyon, president of VELUX America/VELUX Canada. "We set out to design a product that delivers comfort, energy efficiency, and smart-home convenience, while making installation as simple and streamlined as possible for builders. It's an honor to have that approach recognized by one of the most trusted voices in the industry."

The VELUX Skylight System combines multiple homeowner and builder benefits into one integrated solution. It includes a pre-installed, solar-powered room-darkening shade that operates via remote control, enhancing energy efficiency and year-round comfort. When closed, the double-pleated shade provides up to 46% improvement in thermal values and up to 43% improvement in solar heat gain. Coordinating shade use during extreme heat or cold can further optimize thermal performance.

For builders, VELUX Skylight Systems are easy to install and don't require wiring, electricians, or workflow disruptions. Yet the payoff is significant, with clients immediately noticing and appreciating the difference. Homeowners rave that these skylights and shades create bright, inviting, more comfortable spaces with total control over light and energy efficiency. Additionally, the venting skylight model supports passive ventilation, improving indoor air quality by allowing warm air and airborne pollutants to escape naturally. Smart-home integration and rain sensors offer added convenience, and VELUX-engineered flashing systems ensure easy, weathertight installation.

With its focus on performance, simplicity, and innovation, the VELUX Skylight System continues to earn praise from homeowners, builders, and design professionals alike. This award recognition comes on the heels of VELUX Skylight Systems winning the Architecture MasterPrize Award, taking home the program's highest designation, "Best of the Best."

For more information about the VELUX Skylight System, visit veluxusa.com . To view the complete list of Pro Builder MVP Award winners, visit probuilder.com .

VELUX manufactures skylight systems and is one of the strongest brands in the global building materials sector. VELUX products are available nationwide through home centers, building material suppliers, lumber yards and independent door, window or roofing retailers. Consumers can locate local suppliers and installers and access information on skylight selection and the benefits of bringing more natural light and fresh air into the home by visiting veluxusa.com . VELUX skylights are made in America in Greenwood, South Carolina, and Wells, Maine.

SOURCE VELUX