VELUX Skylight System Wins Top Honors in the Architecture MasterPrize Awards

FORT MILL, S.C., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VELUX , the global leader in skylights and daylight solutions, has been honored with an Architecture MasterPrize Award in the Hardware, Doors & Windows category. The company's recently launched VELUX Skylight System won the "Best of the Best" recognition, the program's highest distinction.

The Architecture MasterPrize is one of the world's most comprehensive and respected architecture awards programs, recognizing outstanding innovation across the built environment. The 2025 jury included renowned architects, designers, and industry professionals who evaluated submissions from more than 70 countries and recognized fewer than 40 visionary products that advance high-quality design worldwide.

Only five products received the elite "Best of the Best" designation, including the VELUX Skylight System.

The first-of-its-kind skylight includes a pre-installed, solar-powered shade that operates via remote control, giving homeowners full control over the light entering their space, an upgrade that directly addresses one of the most common customer requests. When closed, the double-pleated, room-darkening shade provides up to 46% improvement in thermal values and up to 43% improvement in solar heat gain, contributing to greater energy efficiency and year-round comfort. Coordinating shade use during periods of extreme heat or cold further optimizes energy consumption throughout the home.

The venting model also improves indoor air quality by enabling passive ventilation, while built-in rain sensors and smart-home integration provide peace of mind and convenience.

"Winning the 'Best of the Best' designation from the Architecture MasterPrize is an extraordinary honor and a meaningful validation of the innovation, performance, and design leadership that defines the VELUX Skylight System," said Stephan Moyon, president of VELUX America/VELUX Canada. "This award reflects the incredible work of our entire team in creating a product that meets the highest expectations of today's architects and homeowners, blending smart technology, energy efficiency and architectural elegance in one integrated system.

For more information about the VELUX Skylight System, visit veluxusa.com . To view the complete list of Architecture MasterPrize winners, visit architectureprize.com/winners .

VELUX manufactures skylight systems and is one of the strongest brands in the global building materials sector. VELUX products are available nationwide through home centers, building material suppliers, lumber yards and independent door, window or roofing retailers. Consumers can locate local suppliers and installers and access information on skylight selection and the benefits of bringing more natural light and fresh air into the home by visiting veluxusa.com . VELUX skylights are made in America in Greenwood, South Carolina, and Wells, Maine.

SOURCE VELUX