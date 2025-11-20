VELVET TACO GOES GLOBAL WITH FIRST LOCATION 'ACROSS THE POND'

"London marks the start of Velvet Taco's international growth and our next chapter as a global brand," said Velvet Taco Chief Financial Officer Josh Goodell. "We've spent almost 15 years perfecting a menu that's built on bold creativity, inspired by flavors from Seoul to Mexico City to India. Now, we're taking that globally minded approach to a city that celebrates culinary diversity."

The London menu features UK-inspired favorites like the Spicy Tikka Chicken Taco and Fish n' Chips Taco, alongside signature offerings including the Beer Battered Cauliflower Taco and Bacon Smash Burger Taco. Adding to this creative foundation is Velvet Taco's Weekly Taco Feature (WTF) program — an innovation engine that introduces 52 unique, limited-time tacos annually. London guests will experience the rotating options that have earned cult status stateside, plus menu staples like the Red Velvet Cake and Kick Ass Margarita.

The London opening is just the beginning. Velvet Taco plans to bring its globally inspired tacos to more international cities, proving that bold knows no boundaries.

The 2,500-square-foot restaurant at 33 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS, in the heart of the city's financial district, will operate seven days a week.

For more information about Velvet Taco's new London restaurant and to view the full menu, visit www.velvettaco.uk

About Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco reimagines global flavors to create a menu full of inventive, scratch-made tacos, taking guests on a sensory world tour. The trailblazing fast-casual restaurant offers more than 20 imaginative taco and bowl recipes; unforgettable sidekicks, such as its signature Red Curry Coconut Queso and classic Elote; its namesake Red Velvet Cake; its Weekly Taco Feature (WTF) program that introduces an all-new, limited-time taco 52 weeks a year; and the fan-favorite Kick-Ass Margarita. Velvet Taco introduced its unique, globally inspired taco offerings to Dallas in 2011. Since then, the brand has consistently shattered taco-making boundaries with its handcrafted creations, establishing more than 50 locations across the United States and opening its first international location in London in 2025. For more information, including a complete menu, visit velvettaco.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram at @velvettaco.

