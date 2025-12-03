Velvet Taco names Chris Schultz as CEO

30-year industry exec brings strong track record of scaling iconic brands

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velvet Taco, the fast-casual restaurant celebrated for its globally inspired tacos and bold flavors, has named Chris Schultz as CEO.

Schultz will lead the brand's next phase of growth in the United States and internationally, with a focus on operations, innovation and elevating the overall guest experience.

Schultz brings more than 30 years of restaurant leadership experience. Most recently, he served as CEO of Voodoo Doughnut, where he guided the brand's expansion into new markets while keeping its distinctive culture intact. Before that, he spent nine years as senior vice president of operations at MOD Pizza, helping grow the company from a single location to more than 350 across the country. Earlier in his career, Schultz spent 13 years with Starbucks, where he helped drive development and operational excellence during a period of rapid global growth.

Founded in 2011, Velvet Taco now operates more than 50 restaurants in eight states and recently celebrated its first international opening in London. The menu features more than 20 globally inspired tacos and the brand's popular Weekly Taco Feature (WTF) program, which introduces a new, limited-time taco every week of the year.

"Velvet Taco is one of those rare brands that knows exactly who it is: bold, creative and unapologetically original," Schultz said. "My focus is on fueling that spirit as we grow, staying true to what made Velvet Taco special while building the kind of brand and culture that can thrive anywhere in the world."

Under Schultz's leadership, Velvet Taco plans to continue expanding in key metropolitan areas while exploring non-traditional venues such as airports. The brand remains committed to culinary creativity, late-night hospitality and delivering an unforgettable taco experience to its growing community of fans.

About Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco reimagines global flavors to create a menu full of inventive, scratch-made tacos, taking guests on a sensory world tour. The trailblazing fast-casual restaurant offers more than 20 imaginative taco and bowl recipes; unforgettable sidekicks, such as its signature Red Curry Coconut Queso and classic Elote; its namesake Red Velvet Cake; its Weekly Taco Feature (WTF) program that introduces an all-new, limited-time taco 52 weeks a year; and the fan-favorite Kick-Ass Margarita. Velvet Taco introduced its unique, globally inspired taco offerings to Dallas in 2011. Since then, the brand has consistently shattered taco-making boundaries with its handcrafted creations, establishing more than 50 locations across the United States. For more information, including a complete menu, visit velvettaco.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram at @velvettaco.

