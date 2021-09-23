Velvet Taco Plans Aggressive Expansion In Southeast And South-Central Regions

"We started 2021 with 17 restaurants and will have 30 before the end of this year. It's been absolutely incredible how quickly we've grown, and we couldn't have done it without our dedicated team," said Velvet Taco CEO and Chief Taco Maker Clay Dover. "Our relentless innovation with our menu, our chef-crafted tacos and the unique atmosphere we've created in our restaurants have set us apart. We know who our guests are — adventurous, risk-taking foodies — and that they expect the unexpected."

The Velvet Taco concept offers over 20 taco varieties on its innovative menu, as well as creative sides and red velvet cake, all scratch-made in-house with the finest, freshest ingredients — from slow-roasted rotisserie chicken to house-made pickles. The result is a new food category featuring a range of diverse, international flavors such as the Cuban Pig, the Fried Paneer, the Spicy Tikka Chicken and the Fish n' Chips tacos. Also on the menu are the brand's popular WTF (weekly taco feature) tacos and Kick Ass Margaritas.

During the pandemic, Velvet Taco opened several restaurants that shattered company sales records, crossing the $100K sales mark during their opening week. Many of the new restaurants have maximized their space with dedicated pickup windows for digital preorders made through the Velvet Taco app and website. As a result, off-premise sales are nearly double what they were in 2019, accounting for over 50% of overall sales.

To handle increased mobile and online orders, Velvet Taco reconfigured its kitchen into two separate production lines, with one line dedicated to delivery and takeout orders. The company has also overhauled some of its food preparation processes to cut average ticket times by more than half, raising sales by 15% in restaurants that have implemented the new processes.

About Velvet Taco

Founded in 2011, the Dallas-based concept set out to elevate the taco through globally inspired recipes and the freshest ingredients. The acclaimed restaurant provides a broad sampling of international tastes and inventive combinations, delivering flavors that are as memorable as they are delicious. In addition to dozens of local accolades, Velvet Taco was named Nation's Restaurant News' 2016 "Hot Concept" and in 2020 won a Nation's Restaurant News MenuMasters Award in the category of Best Limited-Time Offer for its Weekly Taco Feature. Velvet Taco has almost 30 locations in Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee and Oklahoma. For more information, including a complete menu, visit velvettaco.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram @VelvetTaco.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington

817-329-3257

[email protected]

SOURCE Velvet Taco

Related Links

http://www.velvettaco.com/

