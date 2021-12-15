Vena Named a Leader in Adaptability in Ventana Research's 2022 Value Index on Business Planning

Index rates technology providers on effectiveness of planning and budgeting across seven categories

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced that it has been named a Value Index Leader in Adaptability and a Vendor of Merit in Ventana Research's 2022 Value Index on Business Planning.

The 2022 Value Index on Business Planning is a quantified, research-based index evaluating technology providers and products in seven key categories. Five categories evaluate product experience and the ability to support the breadth and depth of business and technology needs for business planning. Two categories address customer experience, the supporting vendor validation and total cost of ownership/return on investment. Among the 14 vendors studied, Vena was designated as a Value Index Leader in the Adaptability category, one of the five product-experience categories.

"The business planning and budgeting software space is highly competitive, so it is a great honor to be recognized as a leader in adaptability," said Hunter Madeley, CEO at Vena. "This recognition is an endorsement of the value we provide our customers in helping them build agility and resilience into their financial and operational planning processes."

The Adaptability category assesses how system functioning and applications can be shaped to customer specifications through configurability and customization while still maintaining integrity of integration across the worker, business, processes, application and data. Adaptability includes the ability to readily integrate with other systems—such as sales, marketing, customer service and financial processes—and supports bidirectional data flows with other processes and systems to support synchronization and migration. It also examines vendors' investment in resources and improvements.

"With Vena Complete Planning, customers have a unified platform for all finance and operational planning processes, including financial close management, budgeting and planning, operational reporting and other business processes," noted Robert Kugel, SVP & Research Director of Office of Finance and Business Research, Ventana Research. "It offers the flexibility and adaptability of a native Excel interface with the structure of a controlled application environment that runs on the secure and scalable AWS cloud service."

The 2022 Value Index on Business Planning report follows Vena's recognition as a Customer's Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Financial Planning & Analysis Solutions report, Excellence in Budgeting and Planning BPM Pulse 2021 from BPM Partners and as a Leader in Nucleus Research's CPM Technology Value Matrix 2021.

For more information on Vena, visit here .

About Vena



Vena is the only Complete Planning platform that empowers and inspires business leaders and finance and operations professionals to Plan To Grow™. Vena leverages the familiarity and flexibility of Excel, the world's leading grid, within the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that powers your plans and guides your journey to growth. Over 1,100 of the world's leading companies grow with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com and follow Vena on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter @venasolutions.

Media Contact

Alexandra Bacharach

[email protected]

SOURCE Vena