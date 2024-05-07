Venbrook Deepens the Bench with Christopher Harney to Grow Real Estate and Healthcare Divisions

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook"), one of the largest independent insurance distribution and services firms in the U.S., today announced that industry veteran, Christopher Harney, will join the firm as Senior Vice President to build and grow the Real Estate and Healthcare divisions.

The addition of Harney, who will be based in Southern California, underscores Venbrook's commitment to building a team dedicated to finding creative risk management solutions to address the growing and complex needs of their clients.

Harney brings more than twenty years of insurance industry experience to Venbrook, with previous roles at Alliant, Willis, Marsh, and most recently, at Newfront, where he served as Senior Vice President. At Venbrook, Harney will focus on building and supporting Venbrook's retail divisions, with a concentration on the real estate and healthcare divisions.

"The world of risk management continues to evolve, and it's especially true for the middle market," said Harney. "Venbrook's dedication to building the best team to serve their clients made the decision to join an easy one. I'm excited to start the next chapter in my career with a terrific group."

"Bringing Chris to the team is one of the easiest decisions we've ever made," said Jason D. Turner, Venbrook founder and CEO. "His track record and commitment to addressing the needs of his clients, along with his ability to find the best risk strategies, makes him someone we want on our team."

ABOUT VENBROOK

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country.

Media contact: Rhonda Turner 408-316-9077 [email protected]

SOURCE Venbrook Group, LLC