Venbrook Group Names Tom Sleeper President, Retail Property & Casualty Division to Drive Scalable Growth and Build a Unified National P&C Platform

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group LLC ("Venbrook"), one of the fastest growing independently owned insurance brokerage, claims, and risk management consulting companies in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Tom Sleeper ("Sleeper") as President of its Retail Property & Casualty division. This appointment underscores the firm's commitment to building a cohesive infrastructure designed to support growth across its national platform while serving its clients amidst a complex risk environment.

Tom Sleeper

In his new role, Sleeper will focus on growth, integration, and enterprise value creation. Strengthening the Retail P&C division's operational framework to compete on a national level, Sleeper will work to deepen carrier relationships, support the firm's current clients and producers, and attract new opportunities and new team members to provide greater value to clients and partners.

Sleeper brings more than 45 years of insurance industry leadership experience, and a proven track record of building high-performing teams rooted in exceptional culture that drives exponential growth, and balances entrepreneurial agility with enterprise-level discipline.

"As we continue to expand our national footprint," said Venbrook founder and CEO, Jason Turner, "There's no one better than Tom to lead the charge. He has the leadership experience, operational expertise, and strategic vision that we need to unify our retail and operations teams and position us for the next phase of growth. I couldn't be more excited."

"Venbrook has been home for me for some time, and I am thrilled to take on a new role and help grow the company for its next chapter," said Sleeper. "Alongside Jason and an exceptional team of leaders and producers, we are poised to compete at the highest level and provide our clients with the best and most impactful service."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com.

