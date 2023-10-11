Venbrook Launches National Higher Ed Division To Deliver Complete Risk Management Solutions for Schools, Students, And Staff; Alison Myers At The Helm

News provided by

Venbrook Group, LLC

11 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Utilizes fully integrated, industry-leading technology platform to assist with challenges facing higher ed institutions

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook"), one of the largest independent insurance distribution and services firms in the U.S., today announced the formation of a national Higher Education division to bring a holistic approach to risk management solutions for K-12 schools, universities, faculty, staff, and students for all their insurance needs. The new division falls under Venbrook's Employee Benefits vertical, led by Alison Myers ("Myers"), Executive Vice President. 

Venbrook's new Higher Ed division will tailor customized risk management solutions for campuses across the U.S., helping schools identify insurance needs and relieve staff from the complexity and administration of policy implementation. The new division brings together the expertise of Venbrook's risk management team for all lines of coverage for K-12, community colleges, and private and public universities nationally. The Division will also employ a fully integrated technology solution to assist with implementation, policy, and claims management, as well as providing an accessible member-facing portal focused on engagement and care management.

Assisting Myers is Mike Conway, long time industry veteran, who joins Venbrook as the new Head of Strategy & Business Development. Conway has more than 20 years of experience in student insurance and was part of the student insurance team at Aetna, as well as being part of Anthem's student division. Conway will focus on the strategic direction of the division and help grow the national footprint of the company's Higher Ed offering. 

"In my experience, one of the biggest challenges facing schools is reaching students to connect them to the right health, wellness and insurance programs they need," said Conway. "We want to make health and wellness a priority, alongside school staff, so students reach their academic goal of graduation. And we want to make sure campuses and their staff's insurance needs aren't overlooked. This new program will bring a whole campus solution to schools and I couldn't be more thrilled to join Venbrook and bring this program to market."

"We are excited about the launch of our Higher Ed division and bringing Mike on board to grow our platform," said Myers. "The market is in need of a holistic approach to insurance for schools, students, and faculty. Our investments in infrastructure and the build out of our new technology platform will help alleviate the administrative burden for schools, while providing a seamless solution for students."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, specialty programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists' partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Contact: Rhonda Turner, [email protected]

SOURCE Venbrook Group, LLC

