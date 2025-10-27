Venmo and Bilt Unveil First-of-Its-Kind Partnership Reinventing Rent & Mortgage Payments Nationwide

Partnership kicks off Venmo's in-app commerce strategy with a more rewarding way to pay rent, mortgage, and neighborhood merchants

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Venmo, the money movement app redefining social payments for the next generation, today announced at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, a partnership with Bilt, the nation's largest housing and neighborhood commerce platform, to expand how people use Venmo for everyday payments. The partnership brings rent payments, mortgage repayments, and neighborhood commerce into the Venmo experience, marking a major step in Venmo's evolution from a peer-to-peer payments app to an everyday commerce platform.

From early 2026, Bilt Members will have a new way to not only pay their rent and mortgage, but also to shop at Bilt neighborhood merchants, adding Venmo to Bilt's existing payment options of ACH, debit, and any linked credit card. Members will be able to make housing payments directly in the Bilt app, or within Venmo using their Venmo balance or linked payment methods, and benefit from the same during everyday activities like dining, shopping, and fitness classes.

The partnership combines Bilt's rent and rewards network with Venmo's trusted and social payment experience, giving millions of renters and homeowners a simple, flexible, and rewarding way to pay each month. Bilt Members can complete monthly payments in just a few taps, split costs with roommates, and earn Bilt Points that can be redeemed for travel, fitness, home decor, and more.

With over 5 million Bilt Members across the country, representing one in four residential buildings, and the launch of mortgage rewards coming in early 2026, Venmo and Bilt are making life easier. The partnership extends Venmo's payment capabilities to Bilt's network of over 45,000 merchants. Local restaurants, retailers, gyms, pharmacies, and other businesses in the Bilt ecosystem will be able to accept Venmo, offering consumers more choice and flexibility in how they pay while helping merchants connect with Venmo's community of nearly 100 million active accounts.

"Our partnership with Bilt marks a pivotal first step in our journey to bring everyday commerce directly into the Venmo experience," said Diego Scotti, General Manager of Consumer at PayPal. "Millions of people already use Venmo to split rent with roommates and pay their landlords, now we're making that experience even more seamless and rewarding. We're thrilled to partner with a company that shares our relentless focus on innovation and the customer. Together, we're redefining what's possible when social payments meet everyday life."

"Venmo is one of the most relevant and trusted payment experiences in America, so bringing it into the Bilt ecosystem is a game-changer for our members," said Ankur Jain, Founder & CEO of Bilt. "Venmo isn't just a payment method—it's how millions of people connect and engage with each other every day. By combining Venmo's reach, simplicity, and social connectivity with Bilt's rewarding rent and neighborhood commerce network, we're giving millions of renters more flexibility with how they pay and more value every single month. This is exactly the kind of innovation that moves our industry forward."

Together with Bilt, Venmo is delivering new convenience for millions of renters while giving property managers, merchants, and partners a simple, reliable way to get paid. This partnership marks one of the first steps in Venmo's broader in-app commerce strategy - and this is just the beginning. By connecting people and merchants in new ways, Venmo is shaping the future of how the next generation spends, shares, and discovers together.

This partnership will commence in early 2026.

Venmo is the go-to money movement app of the next generation, offering fast, safe, and social payments. With best-in-class experiences for users to send, split, shop, and sell, Venmo enables a seamless flow of money between the people and places that matter most to millions of users across the United States. For more information, go to: Venmo.com.

Bilt is the nation's leading housing and neighborhood loyalty platform, revolutionizing how Americans engage with their largest spending categories. With partnerships covering 1-in-4 apartment buildings nationwide and over 45,000 merchants across the country, Bilt enables members to earn rewards on rent, mortgage, HOA fees, and neighborhood spending while building credit and saving for homeownership. Bilt Points have been ranked as the highest-value rewards currency in the market. The platform is backed by leading investors including General Catalyst, GID, Left Lane Capital, Prosus Ventures, and United Wholesale Mortgage. For more information, visit bilt.com.

