Venmo Continues Its Evolution from a Peer-to-Peer App into a Money Movement App for the Next Generation

Stash Rewards Expansion and New Brand Campaign Mark Venmo's Push Into Everyday Spending

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Venmo today announced the expansion of Stash¹, its rewards program, giving customers a new way to earn cash back on everyday purchases from some of their favorite lifestyle brands. From dinner with friends and a rideshare home to a new outfit, those everyday moments are now even more valuable. The more customers spend with Venmo, the more they get back.

Two friends. One realization. The app they've always used to pay each other back can also earn them cash back. Rachel Sennott and Jordan Firstman for Venmo. In addition to Venmo Debit Mastercard purchases, customers can now earn up to 5% cash back when they pay with Venmo at select merchants in their chosen bundle. Rachel Sennott and Jordan Firstman living the truth that spending time and money with your people hits different when Venmo makes everyday purchases more rewarding.

In addition to Venmo Debit Mastercard² purchases, customers can now earn up to 5% cash back when they pay with Venmo at select merchants in their chosen bundle¹. The expansion makes it easier than ever to turn the purchases customers are already making into tangible value each month.

Beyond Stash, Venmo's merchant network is growing fast. Sephora, Ulta, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and more are the latest additions of merchants to accept Venmo, and they reflect something bigger than a roster update. These are the brands that define how the next generation shops, eats, and lives. And increasingly, how they pay. The Venmo Debit Card and Venmo's checkout experience have become two of the platform's fastest-growing products, with transaction volume and monthly active accounts both growing at double-digit rates year-over-year. Stash turns that momentum into something customers can feel, closing the loop between everyday spending and real reward.

"Venmo has always been where money moves between people, and now it is where millions choose to spend, in-app, in-store, and on-the-go," said Alexis Sowa, General Manager of Venmo at PayPal. "Spending with friends has always been at the heart of what Venmo is, and now those moments have even more upside. The more our customers spend with Venmo, the more rewarding it becomes.

Your Friends Already Know

Money has always moved between the people you spend your life with. The brunches, the trips, the completely unjustifiable Tuesday plans. Venmo was built for all of it, and now those moments do more than bring people together. They pay you back.

To bring that to life, Venmo tapped Rachel Sennott and Jordan Firstman, two real friends whose dynamic needs no setup and no explanation. From the writers' room to wardrobe to the final cuts, Rachel and Jordan shaped every dimension of the creative, and what came out of it are films and photography that feel less like commercials and more like dropping into candid, genuine moments you were never meant to see. Two friends, mid-conversation, mid-realization, discovering that the app they have always used to pay each other back can also earn them cash back. The campaign is live now, on social, in the scroll, exactly where these two already live.

View the film starring Rachel Sennott and Jordan Firstman here.

The campaign launches today on social and runs across social media, OOH, streaming, podcasts, and audio, meeting Gen Z where they are to show them just how rewarding it's become to spend time – and money – with the people and places that matter most.

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1 Venmo Stash bundle terms and exclusions apply. Max $100 cash back per mo. Venmo checkout not available at all merchants. See terms at venmo.me/stashterms.

2 The Venmo Mastercard® is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Card may be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted. The Bancorp Bank, N.A. is issuer of the Card only and not responsible for the associated accounts or other products, services, or offers from Venmo.

About Venmo

Venmo is the go-to money movement app of the next generation, offering fast, safe, and social payments. With best-in-class experiences for users to send, split, shop, and sell, Venmo enables a seamless flow of money between the people and places that matter most to millions of users across the United States. For more information, go to: Venmo.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.